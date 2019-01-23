1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla works with power providers to get more of its Powerpacks online.

Our friend Sean Mitchell visits a United Power facility in Brighton, Colorado, just outside Denver. He checks out the facility’s Tesla Powerpack system and interviews New Program Coordinator at United Power, Jerry Marizza. Marizza explains that United Power chose Tesla since it’s battle-tested and offered a fantastic warranty. He hopes the installation is a viable asset for years to come.

We published a story back in October about United Power’s installation of the 4 MW Tesla energy storage system. The state of Colorado expects it to save some $1 million annually. The system is large enough to power about 700 homes for a total of four hours. United Power’s primary application of the Tesla Powerpack system involves successfully dealing with peak energy usage.

We’re excited that Sean visited the site and secured an interesting and informative interview. This is just a glimpse of the future of energy storage. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Colorado’s largest Tesla Powerpack

About United Power: http://www.unitedpower.com

About Tesla’s Powerpacks:

Every Powerpack contains 16 individual battery pods, each with an isolated DC-DC converter. Pod architecture and onboard power electronics optimize performance across the array and enable easy swapping at any time.

Powerpacks use a high volume, high reliability architecture tested over the one billion miles driven in Model S. Combined with hundreds of embedded sensors, Powerpack offers unparalleled performance, safety and reliability.

An internal liquid cooling and heating system allows for pinpoint temperature control within a Powerpack. A dual coolant and refrigerant loop system, adapted from Model S, ensures maximum performance in all climates with better efficiency than air cooling.

Powerpack’s enclosure is outdoor rated for all environments. No additional structures or covers are required, simplifying installation and lowering site preparation expenses.