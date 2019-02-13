3 H BY MARK KANE

Designed specifically for heavy utilization fleets, public parking lots, and extreme weather locations

ClipperCreek announced an interesting expansion of its EVSE lineup by two new “Ruggedized” charging stations – HCS-60R (48 A, 240 V, up to 11.5 kW) and HCS-80R (64 A, 240 V, up to 15.4 kW), which are reinforced a version of the HCS-60 and HCS-80, respectively.

According to the manufacturer, changes:

These are ideal for extreme conditions and high utilization applications. Prices of those “Ruggedized” EVSEs are $100 higher, compared to standard versions ($999 for HCS-60R and $1,069 for HCS-80R).

“These high-power, ruggedized charging stations offer reliable and affordable high-power level 2 charging solutions designed specifically for heavy utilization fleets, public parking lots, and extreme weather locations. The ruggedized option is offered at an excellent value of $100 in addition to the base price of $899 for the HCS-60 and $969 for the HCS-80. Features of the HCS-60R and HCS-80R include: 11.5 – 15.4kW of power to charge electric vehicles quickly

Impact and crush resistant SAE-J1772 ™ connector

connector Type 4X watertight and corrosion resistant rubber overmolded EV connector

New slim high power cable design for improved flexibility and cold weather performance

25 feet of charging cable for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach

5-year warranty

Field-replaceable latch

Wall mount SAE-J1772 connector holster included

Integrated cable wrap making storing the cable simple and convenient

Rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 station enclosure for installation anywhere

Support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team

No assembly required

Made in America”

