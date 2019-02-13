ClipperCreek Launches New High-Power And Super Rugged Charger
Designed specifically for heavy utilization fleets, public parking lots, and extreme weather locations
ClipperCreek announced an interesting expansion of its EVSE lineup by two new “Ruggedized” charging stations – HCS-60R (48 A, 240 V, up to 11.5 kW) and HCS-80R (64 A, 240 V, up to 15.4 kW), which are reinforced a version of the HCS-60 and HCS-80, respectively.
According to the manufacturer, changes:
- overmolded SAE J1772 connectors for added impact and crush resistance
- field-replaceable connector latches
- five-year warranties
These are ideal for extreme conditions and high utilization applications. Prices of those “Ruggedized” EVSEs are $100 higher, compared to standard versions ($999 for HCS-60R and $1,069 for HCS-80R).
“These high-power, ruggedized charging stations offer reliable and affordable high-power level 2 charging solutions designed specifically for heavy utilization fleets, public parking lots, and extreme weather locations. The ruggedized option is offered at an excellent value of $100 in addition to the base price of $899 for the HCS-60 and $969 for the HCS-80.
Features of the HCS-60R and HCS-80R include:
- 11.5 – 15.4kW of power to charge electric vehicles quickly
- Impact and crush resistant SAE-J1772™ connector
- Type 4X watertight and corrosion resistant rubber overmolded EV connector
- New slim high power cable design for improved flexibility and cold weather performance
- 25 feet of charging cable for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach
- 5-year warranty
- Field-replaceable latch
- Wall mount SAE-J1772 connector holster included
- Integrated cable wrap making storing the cable simple and convenient
- Rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 station enclosure for installation anywhere
- Support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team
- No assembly required
- Made in America”
Will Barrett, ClipperCreek Director of Sales said:
“We saw great customer acceptance with our first set of ruggedized products, the HCS-40R and PMD-10R and have continued to receive requests for the higher-powered ruggedized options. ClipperCreek’s standard products are very robust, all have NEMA 4 rated enclosures for indoor or outdoor installs. The overmolded ruggedized SAE-J1772™ connector takes our already tough products to another level.”
“Our commitment to the electric vehicle market drives us to bring the greatest value to our customers at every opportunity. As the market continues to evolve and vehicle options increase commercial customers have asked for our ruggedized stations in other power levels, so we developed a new overmolded connector with a replaceable latch for the HCS-60 and HCS-80. We stand behind this connector’s durability by offering a five year product warranty.”
My super old Juicebox 60A still runs friggin awesome.
That ruggedized J1772 looks pretty cool.
Good pitch for Employee Parking Lots, too!
The pricing on these high current EVSEs is ridiculous. The increased cost of the higher amperage components doesn’t come close to justifying the much higher prices of the HCS-60 and HCS-80. But then, ClipperCreek EVSEs are all overpriced.
Let me introduce you to a pair of concepts: supply & demand, and market psychology.
They lead to things like the pricing on these chargers, the “Cadillac Effect”, in which a high price can actually increase demand because it makes a good or service more desirable, and other brain bending phenomena.
I love Clipper Creek products.
Good, simple and reliable. Designed in USA and well made!
No wonder Tesla and BMW and GM all use them.
I prefer eMotorWerks JuiceBox
I prefer to drive around at 88 MPH with a giant metal hook trying to snag wires just as they’re hit by lightning.
Not as efficient, but way more exciting.
Are there any non-Tesla Ex’s in the US that will charge at 15kW from 240v?
Most onboard chargers these days are still puny 6.6 or 7.2kW ones, a few 9.6kW ones are coming on the E-Tron and I-Pace, but that’s it…
IMO, EV’s with >250 mile range will need higher charging power if we want to be able to go a week without charging and still gain a full charge overnight.
Even Rivian hasn’t hopped on board, they have an 11kW onboard charging unit, for a 180kWh battery.
Remember J1772-2009 supports 19.2kW single-phase. The cars should be built to that spec…