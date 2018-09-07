Citroën Shows C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept

2 H BY MARK KANE

Citroën hints at C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid.

Citroën will present at the upcoming Paris Motor Show a new concept model C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept, which happens to be a plug-in hybrid.

It’s equipped with a 13.2 kWh battery which should last for up to 50 km (31 miles) if you believe in the NEDC test cycle (we don’t).

By 2023, Citroën would like to have electrified option for 80% of models and by 2025 each model will have plug-in versions.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept (plug-in hybrid) spec:

13.2 kWh battery

battery up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range (NEDC), all-electric mode up to 135 km/h (84 mph)

of all-electric range (NEDC), all-electric mode up to 135 km/h (84 mph) 80 kW and 337 Nm electric motor (located between the combustion engine and the gearbox) and PureTech 180hp engine for total system output of 225hp

electric motor (located between the combustion engine and the gearbox) and PureTech engine for total system output of front-wheel drive through EAT8 electric automatic gearbox

charging in 2 hours (32 A)