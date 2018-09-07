Citroën Shows C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept
Citroën hints at C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid.
Citroën will present at the upcoming Paris Motor Show a new concept model C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept, which happens to be a plug-in hybrid.
It’s equipped with a 13.2 kWh battery which should last for up to 50 km (31 miles) if you believe in the NEDC test cycle (we don’t).
By 2023, Citroën would like to have electrified option for 80% of models and by 2025 each model will have plug-in versions.
Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept (plug-in hybrid) spec:
- 13.2 kWh battery
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range (NEDC), all-electric mode up to 135 km/h (84 mph)
- 80 kW and 337 Nm electric motor (located between the combustion engine and the gearbox) and PureTech 180hp engine for total system output of 225hp
- front-wheel drive through EAT8 electric automatic gearbox
- charging in 2 hours (32 A)
Categories: Peugeot / Citroën
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Citroën Shows C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept"
More interesting news:
DS 3 Crossback E-Tense
50 kWh battery pack
100 kW (136 HP)
260 Nm
Top speed 150 km/h
8,7 seconds to 100 km/h
WLTP range 300 km
Charging:
AC 7 kW or 11 kW
DC 100 kW
Appart from the range, the technical solutions are interesting.
They have probably no dual mass flywheel, and they can get a smooth ride, with fewer gears – and a good gas milage.