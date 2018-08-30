Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Recalled Over Potential Fire Risk
Chrysler has issued recent recalls impacting millions of vehicles, including several for the Pacifica Hybrid.
Not long ago, Chrysler recalled nearly five million vehicles for an issue that could cause the cruise control to stay locked on. This newest recall for the Pacifica Hybrid is related to the latter. It’s important to note that even if you had the cruise control issue fixed, the automaker still wants your plug-in hybrid minivan back in for another check.
A possible issue that could cause the minivan to stall or increase its potential for fire moves FCA to recall over 10,000 Pacifica Hybrids. The issue involves the gas engine not starting correctly after the van switches out of electric-only mode, which can cause the van to stall and leave unused gas in the exhaust system with potential to ignite. This is just one of many recalls involving the plug-in van, including another that could render the van inoperable due to a faulty diode. The recall applies to 2017 and 2018 Pacifica Hybrids that were produced between August 16, 2016 and August 7, 2018.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) via Green Car Reports, the engine can get out of phase and:
… the electric motor will continue to spin the engine in this condition causing significant amounts of unburned fuel to enter the catalyst and potentially ignite.
Chrysler plans to start servicing this recall on December 8, 2018. The technicians will run an update on the van’s powertrain software and check the catalytic converter. If there are concerns with the converter, it will be replaced. Contact Chrysler customer service for more details (1-800-853-1403).
Source: Green Car Reports
8 Comments on "Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Recalled Over Potential Fire Risk"
“Well here’s your problem; there’s a gas engine under your hood!”
Yep. But it’s in a class by itself – non-premium plug-in family carrier. So we have one. I’ll be calling the dealer on December 8th, though.
Still doesn’t really make sense though. In Canada the plug in version costs you $20,000 on top of the standard version. Even with our high gas prices that will never make sense. You could buy the gas version and a used Leaf for less!
Well, keep in mind that nobody’s been injured due to this defect. Virtually every vehicle has some recalls.
However, our Pacifica generally stays within 15 miles of home, so we hardly ever use gas and this isn’t very worrying to me personally.
Well, until another automaker can be bothered to make a reasonably affordable 7 passenger plug-in vehicle with good cargo capacity…this is all we’ve got. I mean, if Toyota would have just made a Highlander Prime or GM a Votec Traverse, I’d be all like “shut up and take my money!” But nooooo!
Indeed- after waiting for this van and then the disastrous launch, with customer vans dying in motion within a week and months of cluelessness before the diode fix, I opted for a new transmission in our 230k mile Honda Odyssey instead. Also because Chrysler Capital doesn’t pass through the tax credit on a lease, as any ethical company should. That blew the economics, and I wouldn’t trust Chrysler for an outright sale. Good move, because for all these technical problems, the PacHy only gets 27 mpg on highway trips beyond battery range, which is barely 10-15% better than the Odyssey. Voltec and the Toyota plug-in Hybrid system are well-proven. Put them in vans, for goodness sake!
Did Jay Cole end up getting a Pacifica Hybrid, or did he move to mars?