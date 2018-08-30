China, Japan Support Unified CEC-CHAdeMO Ultra-Fast Charge Standard

5 H BY MARK KANE

CHAdeMO and Chinese GB/T will be harmonized into a single standard

China and Japan strongly support its DC fast charging standards (respectively GB/T and CHAdeMO) and gives the green light to the joint development of a next-gen ultra-fast charging standard by China Electricity Council (CEC) and CHAdeMO Association.

The idea to develop a new global standard with backward compatibility to older CHAdeMO and GB/T cars was announced this summer.

It’s a very important move for both standards, as the new unified standard will probably have higher output.

CHAdeMO is currently seriously supported only by Nissan and Mitsubishi. Having Chinese manufacturers on-board would be a strong wind in the sails.

For Chinese manufacturers, the new standard opens a way to enter outside markets with the same charging standard as in China (currently GB/T existed only in China). That will be handy when domestic manufacturers finally begin expansion outside of China.

From the press release:

“Both Chinese and Japanese government leaders commit to provide support to the joint development of next-gen ultra-fast charging standard by CEC and CHAdeMO and its roll-out to 3rd countries