China’s Didi Teams Up To Get 10 Million EVs On Road By 2028

10 H BY MARK KANE

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-sharing company engaged in tautonomous driving developments, outlines bold electrification plans.

In 2017, Didi had 450 million users and 21 million drivers, which used about 260,000 plug-in cars.

Business is developing so strongly that Didi acquired Chinese Uber in 2016 and now set a target to increase number of users to 2 billion globally.

By 2020, the number of plug-in cars available for the ride sharing services is to increase to 1 million.

By 2028 Didi Chuxing would like to have 10 million plug-ins in operation.

To make it possible, Didi is partnering with most of the major Chinese and global automotive groups (including Toyota, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Volkswagen, BAIC and BYD among 31 total) that would help to supply affordable electric cars. The company is also building its own charging network, which will be offered for the public as well.

Uber owns 18% of Didi, which is backed by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

Source: Automotive News