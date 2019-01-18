China Is Building Too Many Electric Cars
China has 500 EV start-ups. The country can produce 20 million EVs a year.
The Chinese government is preventing new electric car companies from starting up. The news – reported this week in the South China Morning Post – reveals that China is facing a potential glut of EV production.
According to the Fitch rating agency, China’s established automakers and start-ups have the capacity to produce 20 million electric cars in 2020. That’s 10 times the government’s sales target of 2 million units this year.
The government’s restriction is aimed at new, smaller players – companies that are unable to produce at least 100,000 vehicles a year. These low-volume firms would be prevented from getting a manufacturing license.
China is estimated to have about 500 EV start-ups. These companies are not the ones you’ve heard of – Byton, Nio or SF Motors – or the partnerships between major global car brands and large Chinese entities like BAIC, BYD, and Brilliant.
Last year, I visited the Beijing Motor Show where I encountered hundreds of obscure EV brands. I was able to drive about a dozen of these cars.
The Denza 500, produced in partnership with Daimler, was a quite decent all-electric SUV. But most of them were like the Motor-Lite two-passenger car and the Zhidou D2S, the type of glorified golf carts that were sold in the US before 2010. The Zhidou D2S – like the Fiat 500e, but smaller – was equipped with its own onboard fire extinguisher.
Leaving quality and capability (or the fear of imminent death) aside, it’s remarkable to consider the world’s largest car market as being oversupplied with electric cars. “The move to curb EV investment ticks all the right boxes as all signs are showing that the segment is getting overheated,” Qian Kang, a Zhejiang-based auto entrepreneur told the Morning Post.
The oversupply is occurring against the backdrop of Tesla breaking ground of its Shanghai plant this month. It’s expected to produce up to 500,000 cars per year eventually. In October 2018, Volkswagen began construction of its Shanghai plant that will produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles per year.
Overall retail car sales in China fell by 5.8 percent in 2018 to 22.3 million cars. That was the first annual drop since 1990. On the other hand, 1.26 million so-called new energy vehicles were sold in China last year, representing a 61.7 percent jump in sales. China’s shift from older polluting cars to new electric cars is expected to continue growing this year. However, Bloomberg forecast EV sales in China to reach 1.5 million units in 2019, a more modest rate of growth than previous years.
8 Comments on "China Is Building Too Many Electric Cars"
Its great to hear you are considered low volume in a market unless your producing more than 100k BEVs per year.
China has a population five times larger than the USA but new car sales are only marginally higher. Most people in China don’t have any of motorized transportation except for public transportation. Small, low cost EVs might be a way for a lot more people in China to achieve greater personal mobility and thier efforts may teach the rest of the world a thing or two about personal mobility.
China has a public transit system that is more than 3 times what Europe’s and the US have put together. Cars are a naturally lower priority in a country where clean, fast, efficient metros and high speed rail are the backbone of the transportation system.
US 17.5 million light vehicles China 26 million light vehicles.
Roads are already so congested in the cities in China it’s more like a parking lot. China limits amount of licenses issued and days you can drive. China is working on reducing the pollution from all the ICE.
Not sure that restricting companies making fewer than 100k BEVs per year makes sense. If oversupply is an issue, I’d say the solution is to mandate quality levels. Require a certain Wh/mile, impose safety standards, etc…
And for all of that, only require it for government funding. Leave the free market to make low quality EVs… if that’s what the people want, then it’s not oversupply, is it? (I know… I’m talking about free market in China…)
My hope Is that we can start calling EVs New Energy Vehicles in the west because consumers still get confused over what an EV is, as strange that sounds after all these years. We all know that sales of trucks with passenger compartments welded onto the back or tall station wagons with all-wheel drive went through the roof when marketers labeled them as Sport Utility Vehicles.
Volkswagen will build a fine product that stands above many of the Chinese brands, the cream will rise to the top as usually does in a free market situation and only the best consumer electric vehicles will remain after a generation.
Tesla will succeed in China just has it has in North America because they carve out a unique place in the market. Tesla is considered a luxury premium brand even though their goal in existence was to provide affordable electric cars to the masses.
The need more ev production to replace all the ice current production.