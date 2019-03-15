China New Energy Vehicle Production Soars Upwards Again

44 M BY GASGOO

Just keeps on increasing.

For the first two months in 2019, China’s new energy passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale volume surged 132% from a year ago to 141,958 units, among which the Feb. sales reached 50,783 units with a sharp year-on-year (YoY) growth of 74%, according to the data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Last month, the BEV sales in China soared 105% over the previous year to 38,609 units, accounting for 76% of total new energy PV sales. To be specific, the sales of all-electric cars and SUVs significantly shot up 64% and 579% year on year respectively to 28,401 units and 10,207 units. However, there was only one pure electric MPV sold in February with a steep YoY decline of 83%.

Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) sales in February amounted to 12,174 units, climbing 18% over the year-ago period. Of that, the car and SUV sectors took up 42% and 58% of total PHEV sales.

Regarding the Feb. performance of each segment for BEV market, the A00- and B-segment sales slid 35% and 50% respectively from the year-ago period to 11,826 units and 3 units. However, the A0- and A-segment achieved tremendous YoY surge of 480% and 819% with 5,667 units and 20,458 units sold.

The B-segment vehicle was quite popular in PHEV market. Last month, there were 5,327 B-segment PHEVs sold with a marvelous YoY growth of 1,750%, accounting for 44% of total PHEV sales. Meanwhile, the A- and C-segment PHEV sales reached 6,508 units and 339 units respectively.

The Geely Emgrand EV was crowned the champion new energy PV model by Feb. wholesale volume. The sales of the JMC E200S edged down 3.2% year on year, ranking sixth on the list. Besides, the Dongfeng Fengshen E70 entered the top 10 list in February with a striking YoY leap of 4275.9%.

As to the year-to-date (YTD) sales, BYD gained three places of the top 5 models, namely, the BYD Yuan EV, the BYD e5 and the BYD Tang DM. The BAIC EU Series boasted a spectacular YoY growth of 2352.8%, topping other models included the top 10 list.

Source: Gasgoo