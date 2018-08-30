  1. Home
  2. Battery Tech
  3. China Kicks Off Production Of Solid-State Batteries

China Kicks Off Production Of Solid-State Batteries

3 H BY MARK KANE 19

Solid-state battery production line (100 MWh/year) was launched in China

The Chinese start-up Qing Tao (Kunshan) Energy Development Co. Ltd launched its first production line of solid-state battery cells in the city of Kunshan, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The company is led by Nan Cewen, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who founded the company with several Ph.D graduates from Tsinghua University in 2014.

Through the investment of 1 billion yuan ($144 million) the company has developed a production line good for 0.1 GWh (100 MWh) of cells annually, which is about 1,000 100 kWh packs. It’s not enough for the automotive industry, so the first cells will be utilized on “special equipment and high-end digital products”.

More about solid-state batteries
Panasonic CEO Says Solid-State Batteries Aren't Ready For Primetime
Caterpillar Invests In Fisker's Solid-State Battery Tech
Germany Launches Funded Institution For Solid-State Battery Development

Qing Tao solid-state batteries have an energy density of more than 400 Wh/kg, which would be more than any state-of-the-art Tesla/Panasonic cells.

The company is in talks with car manufacturers with goal to begin production EV batteries by 2020. The production output is expected to increase by that time to 0.7 GWh (700 MWh) or 7,000 100 kWh packs.

Source: china.org.cn

Categories: Battery Tech, China

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

19 Comments on "China Kicks Off Production Of Solid-State Batteries"

newest oldest most voted
Chris O

Pretty odd. All sorts of big names are trying to crack the solid state puzzle with little to show for so far and some unknown Chinese company is actually taking them into production. First major battery breakthrough since the invention of lithium ion back in the late eighties *if* this is for real. Which remains to be seen of course as with all battery breakthrough claims but obviously claims of actual production makes this one more interesting.

Not surprising that initial production should find its way into applications that can absorb (initial) high production cost better than EVs.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
F150 Brian

I have seen videos of destructive testing of solid state batteries demonstrating their safety, so clearly companies are manufacturing prototypes for testing.
I think that means we are past the “cracking of the puzzle” and into the stage of preparing for production. A big part of that puzzle is scale and cost.
It does sound like Qing Tao Energy is going to target segments that have special needs and therefore can absorb higher costs.
Next I’d expect comsumer electronics (like phones) and then in a few years automotive.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Chris O

I think this is a tough nut to crack and I doubt anybody has managed it yet. For instance: Hyundai announced small scale production of solid state back in august 2017 but less than a year later it announced investment in solid state startup Ionic Materials indicating its tech wasn’t quite as promising as it thought earlier. Toyota has announced several target dates for solid state that came and went and now it seems to believe it’s at least a decade out. It would be no less than jaw dropping if any functional and cost effective solid state batteries came out of that Chinese factory short term.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Lou Grinzo
Agreed. There are MANY high and difficult hurdles between “Hey! Look what I made work once in a lab!” and “We’re selling boatloads of these things in every store/dealership imaginable!”. I think a lot of people, including some of my fellow plugheads, minimize those hurdles and overestimate how quickly products can make it to market and out-perform older technology. An example I always go back to is flat panel displays. There was a lot of talk about “color screens you can hang on the wall like a picture” in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with high expectations they would arrive RSN (real soon now). Well, RSN turned out to be not as soon as we hoped, even without vested interests and inept policymakers getting into the mix. Now that solid state screens have taken over the world it can be hard to remember just how long a trek it was from concept and lab to mass market products. I fully expect we’ll see batteries continue their steady march (sprint?) to lower prices, and we will more likely than not see a Big Battery Breakthrough, whether that’s a new lithium formulation or solid state, that delivers a sudden drop in… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John Doe
When I studied, and later worked at the university we bought several test cells, and it was from universities and companies in Canada, USA, Germany, Korea and Japan. They all worked well, and I still use some for solar lights to this day, 5-11 years after we bought them. I can’t recall if there were huge differences between how much energy they could store, and stuff like that. I know for sure the price differed, and the aussie guy from the Canadian university stated their price was subsidized, since all the work and processes took a lot of time. These were hand made, and used different approaches. I’ve always found it hard to understand why it was so difficult to automated the processes AND get mass production. I remember we tested in class to hammer a nail through a standard lithium battery, and a solid state battery. One was clearly more fun to destroy then the other. We converted a small Peugeot car, so it could use a hydrogen fuel cell, using hydrogen gad generated by photovoltaic panels. The batteries we used was primitive (no money.. ) lead acid (gel) batteries that was heavy, was hard to find room for,… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Shaun

Lots of battery companies produce working prototype cells for lab testing, but still never make it to production. These cells typically have problems such as low cycle life that need to be solved before mass production, which is likely the case here.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
ffbj

I question this mainly since no else has a working solid state battery from which to steal the technology from.
China’s leadership has proclaimed they will be the leader in various cutting edge technologies, but simply stating something does not make it true. Propaganda only goes so far.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Joel

Considering that China has a strong infrastructure of technical education among it’s universities, it has transformed it’s system of patent law in recent years( most cases brought by both foreign and Chinese companies against Chinese companies in Chinese courts are now won by the litigants), and the world share of patents filed within China is rapidly growing, I see no reason why it should be unlikely that we would begin to see breakthroughs out of China first. They have the educational and even some financing infrastructure in place to support technical innovation, a growing and economically, at least, empowered middle class looking for the newest and best, and you can’t get where the government wants China to be by playing ‘follow the leader’.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Chris O

While I’m sure Chinese R&D has moved well beyond working the photocopiers at this point I seriously doubt it’s already in a place where it could beat major western tech companies in the solid state race. Don’t be too disappointed if this turns out to be a hoax.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eject

The Chinese make the best monocrystaline solar panels and they hold key patents for underlying processes.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
E(V)quality

I guess the typical problems, as with any new technology, are the production tolerances. I guess they will need to do a lot more testing with each cell and will have much more “defective” ones. I also guess they can’t guarantee an especially good cycle life either.

The other big problem of solid state batteries, is that they tend to not have a very good power density. So you need to make the solid electrolyte very thin, but also very consistent.

But it’s only a matter of time, until those cells will replace the liquid electrolyte cells in EVs. They work in a greater temperature range and are not nearly as flammable as current li-ion cells. So aside from a lower cell weight, you can save a lot of additional weight and volume in fire prevention, crash protection and thermal management.

So when will we see the first ones used in EVs? That’s the hard question. But a few years back you couldn’t even buy SiC Mosfets and Diodes and suddenly after years of having to use Si MOSFETs, or IGBTs, now you can not only buy SiC devices, but also GaN HEMTs for 650V.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ykhabins

It seems that current Tesla/Panasonic battery density is 207 Wh/kg, based on
https://insideevs.com/tesla-claims-model-3-battery-has-highest-energy-density-of-any-electric-car/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
F150 Brian

An Isreali company (whose chief technology guy was involved with the creation of current lithium-ion batteries) claims they have a lithium-air prototype that is capable of 5kWh/kg.
Due to low density materials, it turns out that it is not smaller than current EV battery cell solutions.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Chris O

Are you new to this? Trust me, battery breakthrough claims are a dime a dozen yet nothing ever came to fruition in the past decades. The only reason I even bothered to read this article is because of the claims of actual production rather than some questionable prototype and I’m pretty sure even this will turn out to be a dud.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Joe

The 207 Wh/kg figure is at the module level, according to your URL reference. The 400 Wh/kg figure here clearly is at the cell level.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Micke Larsson

More like 270 Wh/kg or so at cell level, which is the only interesting thing.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Benz

Solid State battery technology is something that belongs to the next decade.

Don’t expect anything to happen in the current decade.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Shaun

I’m guessing these cells have severe cycle life limitations, which is why they are focusing on applications where users might be willing to put up with this in exchange for energy density.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
phEVfan

Lacking any spec’s other than 400Wh/kg leaves me a bit skeptical. Charge/discharge rates? Wh/l? # of cycles? Cell size? If they are gearing up production, they should have all of these nailed down. Just too much missing in this picture.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago