China Kicks Off Production Of Solid-State Batteries
Solid-state battery production line (100 MWh/year) was launched in China
The Chinese start-up Qing Tao (Kunshan) Energy Development Co. Ltd launched its first production line of solid-state battery cells in the city of Kunshan, east China’s Jiangsu Province.
The company is led by Nan Cewen, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who founded the company with several Ph.D graduates from Tsinghua University in 2014.
Through the investment of 1 billion yuan ($144 million) the company has developed a production line good for 0.1 GWh (100 MWh) of cells annually, which is about 1,000 100 kWh packs. It’s not enough for the automotive industry, so the first cells will be utilized on “special equipment and high-end digital products”.
Qing Tao solid-state batteries have an energy density of more than 400 Wh/kg, which would be more than any state-of-the-art Tesla/Panasonic cells.
The company is in talks with car manufacturers with goal to begin production EV batteries by 2020. The production output is expected to increase by that time to 0.7 GWh (700 MWh) or 7,000 100 kWh packs.
Source: china.org.cn
19 Comments on "China Kicks Off Production Of Solid-State Batteries"
Pretty odd. All sorts of big names are trying to crack the solid state puzzle with little to show for so far and some unknown Chinese company is actually taking them into production. First major battery breakthrough since the invention of lithium ion back in the late eighties *if* this is for real. Which remains to be seen of course as with all battery breakthrough claims but obviously claims of actual production makes this one more interesting.
Not surprising that initial production should find its way into applications that can absorb (initial) high production cost better than EVs.
I have seen videos of destructive testing of solid state batteries demonstrating their safety, so clearly companies are manufacturing prototypes for testing.
I think that means we are past the “cracking of the puzzle” and into the stage of preparing for production. A big part of that puzzle is scale and cost.
It does sound like Qing Tao Energy is going to target segments that have special needs and therefore can absorb higher costs.
Next I’d expect comsumer electronics (like phones) and then in a few years automotive.
I think this is a tough nut to crack and I doubt anybody has managed it yet. For instance: Hyundai announced small scale production of solid state back in august 2017 but less than a year later it announced investment in solid state startup Ionic Materials indicating its tech wasn’t quite as promising as it thought earlier. Toyota has announced several target dates for solid state that came and went and now it seems to believe it’s at least a decade out. It would be no less than jaw dropping if any functional and cost effective solid state batteries came out of that Chinese factory short term.
Lots of battery companies produce working prototype cells for lab testing, but still never make it to production. These cells typically have problems such as low cycle life that need to be solved before mass production, which is likely the case here.
I question this mainly since no else has a working solid state battery from which to steal the technology from.
China’s leadership has proclaimed they will be the leader in various cutting edge technologies, but simply stating something does not make it true. Propaganda only goes so far.
Considering that China has a strong infrastructure of technical education among it’s universities, it has transformed it’s system of patent law in recent years( most cases brought by both foreign and Chinese companies against Chinese companies in Chinese courts are now won by the litigants), and the world share of patents filed within China is rapidly growing, I see no reason why it should be unlikely that we would begin to see breakthroughs out of China first. They have the educational and even some financing infrastructure in place to support technical innovation, a growing and economically, at least, empowered middle class looking for the newest and best, and you can’t get where the government wants China to be by playing ‘follow the leader’.
While I’m sure Chinese R&D has moved well beyond working the photocopiers at this point I seriously doubt it’s already in a place where it could beat major western tech companies in the solid state race. Don’t be too disappointed if this turns out to be a hoax.
The Chinese make the best monocrystaline solar panels and they hold key patents for underlying processes.
I guess the typical problems, as with any new technology, are the production tolerances. I guess they will need to do a lot more testing with each cell and will have much more “defective” ones. I also guess they can’t guarantee an especially good cycle life either.
The other big problem of solid state batteries, is that they tend to not have a very good power density. So you need to make the solid electrolyte very thin, but also very consistent.
But it’s only a matter of time, until those cells will replace the liquid electrolyte cells in EVs. They work in a greater temperature range and are not nearly as flammable as current li-ion cells. So aside from a lower cell weight, you can save a lot of additional weight and volume in fire prevention, crash protection and thermal management.
So when will we see the first ones used in EVs? That’s the hard question. But a few years back you couldn’t even buy SiC Mosfets and Diodes and suddenly after years of having to use Si MOSFETs, or IGBTs, now you can not only buy SiC devices, but also GaN HEMTs for 650V.
It seems that current Tesla/Panasonic battery density is 207 Wh/kg, based on
https://insideevs.com/tesla-claims-model-3-battery-has-highest-energy-density-of-any-electric-car/
An Isreali company (whose chief technology guy was involved with the creation of current lithium-ion batteries) claims they have a lithium-air prototype that is capable of 5kWh/kg.
Due to low density materials, it turns out that it is not smaller than current EV battery cell solutions.
Are you new to this? Trust me, battery breakthrough claims are a dime a dozen yet nothing ever came to fruition in the past decades. The only reason I even bothered to read this article is because of the claims of actual production rather than some questionable prototype and I’m pretty sure even this will turn out to be a dud.
The 207 Wh/kg figure is at the module level, according to your URL reference. The 400 Wh/kg figure here clearly is at the cell level.
More like 270 Wh/kg or so at cell level, which is the only interesting thing.
Solid State battery technology is something that belongs to the next decade.
Don’t expect anything to happen in the current decade.
I’m guessing these cells have severe cycle life limitations, which is why they are focusing on applications where users might be willing to put up with this in exchange for energy density.
Lacking any spec’s other than 400Wh/kg leaves me a bit skeptical. Charge/discharge rates? Wh/l? # of cycles? Cell size? If they are gearing up production, they should have all of these nailed down. Just too much missing in this picture.