China Turns To CHAdeMO For Fast Charging: Single Unified Standard

- CHAdeMO signs an MoU with China Electricity Council (CEC) for co-development of next generation ultra-fast EV charging standard
- New ultra-fast charging standard will ensure backward compatibility with both current CHAdeMO and GB/T standards, in order not to penalize current EV users
- Both Japanese and Chinese governments support this industry initiative, which is expected to lead the way towards a single harmonised future standard
CHAdeMO Association announced today their decision to jointly develop the next generation Ultra-Fast charging standard with China Electricity Council (hereafter CEC), China’s official association of utilities in charge of their national regulations and standards related to electricity. Two entities will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on August 28th in Beijing, China, to kick-start their collaboration.
CHAdeMO protocol, a Direct Current fast charging standard recognised by the IEC* and the most popular international standard with over 18,500 charging points covering the EV market worldwide, set its specification at 500V and 125A when it was initially defined in 2009. After updates in 2017 and 2018, its current specification goes up to 1000V and 400A to cater to the market demand.
CEC, a Government approved association in charge of starndardisation of EV charging equipment. is evaluating high-power charging technologies and promoting demo projects and pilot studies for the creation of a new, Ultra-Fast charging standard to prepare for the expected market needs in the future. CHAdeMO Association and CEC reached an agreement to jointly proceed with such development.
This joint development should lead to a next-generation Ultra-Fast charging technology that is safe and versatile. As the new Ultra-Fast charging standard aims to ensure interoperability with existing CHAdeMO and GB/T fast charging standards, it is also expected that the new standard will be adopted not only in Japan and China but also in many other EV markets worldwide, and to contribute to the further roll-out of EV charging network.
CHAdeMO’s Secretary General Dave Yoshida said: “We are pleased to work together with CEC to develop an ultra-fast charging standard to prepare for the future charging needs, while ensuring safety and interoperability, which is a core value of CHAdeMO protocol. We believe the outcome of this joint development will pave the way towards a single harmonised standard in the future.”
This joint development falls into one of the strategic categories defined as “Enhancing international harmonisation in vehicle electrification policies” in the Japanese government’s New Strategy for the automobile industry, which was recently announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and will be strongly supported by both the Japanese and Chinese governments.
The Memorandum of Understanding aims to kick-start harmonisation for the next-generation international charging standard, for accelerating further deployment of electrified vehicles in wider vehicle categories, by starting the joint development activities based on the cutting-edge technologies foreseeable in the near term as an initial step.
CHAdeMO and Chinese GB/T could harmonize into a single standard. Imagine that!
Almost shocking news comes to us from Asia, where two fast charging standards – the Japanese CHAdeMO and Chinese GB/T could be harmonized into a single next-generation ultra-fast charging standard with backward compatibility to older CHAdeMO and GB/T cars.
The Memorandum of Understanding between CHAdeMO Association and the China Electricity Council (CEC) for co-development of a joint standard is to be signed on August 28th in Beijing, China with the green light from governments of both countries.
Chinese CEC decided to unify with CHAdeMO because the two standards are rather similar and utilize CAN for communication between the charger and the car, while the CCS Combo is utilizing PLC (there are two different types of CCS, that weren’t unified even by the CCS alliance of manufacturers).
It’s not yet known what level of performance would be offered by the new standard. CHAdeMO recently engaged 2.0 with up to 400 kW.
Because the Chinese market is the world’s largest and CHAdeMO is still very popular worldwide (over 18,500 chargers installed), the new standard with backward compatibility will be a very strong contender against CCS combo.
10 Comments on "China Turns To CHAdeMO For Fast Charging: Single Unified Standard"
Great. Now let’s get a single standard for the US!
CCS1 and CCS2 are the same except for the plug.
Good to see Asia moving towards a single standard. This will then spread to the whole region.
Using different standards within the same market is just nonsense.
Japan and China are of course two (very) different markets. Same region though.
CHAdeMO is introducing 400 kW charging soon.
why shocking news? css is a tesla thing.
companies dont want pay license fee.
no wonder chademo dominates
i think was part of Nissans plan after there announced to invest more in china.
Neither GB/t, Chademo nor CCS require anyone to pay licence fees.
as manufacturer if you want join teslas charging network you must pay fees
the other point is if its a politacal decision in china not an economical it will maybe because of the usa trade politic.
whatever we will never known the real story
Tesla has installed 1348 Supercharger Stations worldwide at a average cost of ~$300k each. If you want to access them for your company Tesla will charge you a fee per car you put on the Network.
Imagine that. Other OEMs can’t free ride on Tesla’s investment.
Interesting to see China do anything in conjunction with Japan. I hope this bodes well for increased cooperation in the region. There is a LOT of bad blood to overcome though.
That’s bad news for European market/carmakers.