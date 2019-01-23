China Amazes With 180,000 Plug-In Electric Car Sales In December
December didn’t disappoint expectations. It was tremendous.
While the overall car market in China shrunk in December by significant 16% year-over-year, the plug-in electric car market is booming, reaching a level not even close to what we have seen before.
According to EV Sales Blog, last month closed with 181,385 plug-in car sales, which is 70% more than a year ago and new all-time record – around 40,000 higher than the previous record in November! December was also the fourth straight month with a new sales record.
The market share went through the roof and seems to be 8%!
The best selling models for the month were:
- BAIC EU-Series – 12,561
- BAIC EC-Series – 8,407
- BYD e5 – 8,234
- BYD Yuan BEV – 8,021
- BAIC EX-Series – 6,844
In 2018 sales of plug-in electric cars in China increased roughly 83% to around 1,102,375 at average 4.2% market share (twice higher than in 2017).
It’s noticeable that sales in China were last year higher than global sales of 1 million in 2017. That’s how quick the market and particularly China is moving forward.
The top-selling models for the year are:
- BAIC EC-Series – 90,637
- BYD Qin PHEV – 47,424
- JAC iEV S/E – 46,586
- BYD e5 – 46,213
- Chery eQ – 39,374
The best foreign model (and brand) was BMW 530e iPerformance, which noted 13,493 sales. It seems that the Nissan LEAF derivative – the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission noted 5,520 sales including 2,110 in December.
BYD remains the biggest player in China for the 5th consecutive year, with 20% of the market, followed by BAIC with 15% share. Tesla’s share is estimated at 1%.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2018
Source: EV Sales Blog
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "China Amazes With 180,000 Plug-In Electric Car Sales In December"
…n fantastic! (Falling Down)
It must be very costly for Chinese vehicle makers to plan for that extreme degree of seasonality in sales over the 12 months of the year. Systematically go from low sales in Jan to high sales in Dec every year. I expect the same is true for ICE sales. Any idea why?
So China is now over 50% of global BEV and PHEV sales. Wow! EU, Japan and EU are falling behind rapidly.