2.5 Years, 25k Miles On A Chevy Volt: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?

4 H BY WADE MALONE

YouTuber Rob Ferretti says during his 3 year 2016 Chevy Volt lease, his maintenance costs have been $0

After 2 1/2 years of ownership, Rob Ferretti is reflecting on his experience with the Chevy Volt. The car has been hassle free so far with no mechanical issues and is still on the original set of tires. Other than a single free oil change, his car has been exceptionally easy to maintain.

The only issues he has had with the Volt at this point is that the estimated electric range is not always accurate. In addition, Ferretti lives in an apartment in the Northeast that does not have access to overnight charging.

Even still, with opportunity charging he is averaging 77.4 MPG lifetime. Filling the car up is not much of a hassle either. Even if you run down the battery and gas tank, with the high efficiency and the relatively small gas tank, filling up costs less than $20.

So what is his verdict? Overall he has been very pleased with the vehicle. If his payoff at the end of his lease is low enough, he is likely to keep the Chevy Volt and recommends the car as an efficient, no compromise, trouble free daily driver. Especially for those with a daily commute within the electric range of the vehicle.

For the full review, check out the video above.

Video Description via superspeedersRob on YouTube: