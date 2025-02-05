2.5 Years, 25k Miles On A Chevy Volt: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?
YouTuber Rob Ferretti says during his 3 year 2016 Chevy Volt lease, his maintenance costs have been $0
After 2 1/2 years of ownership, Rob Ferretti is reflecting on his experience with the Chevy Volt. The car has been hassle free so far with no mechanical issues and is still on the original set of tires. Other than a single free oil change, his car has been exceptionally easy to maintain.
The only issues he has had with the Volt at this point is that the estimated electric range is not always accurate. In addition, Ferretti lives in an apartment in the Northeast that does not have access to overnight charging.
Even still, with opportunity charging he is averaging 77.4 MPG lifetime. Filling the car up is not much of a hassle either. Even if you run down the battery and gas tank, with the high efficiency and the relatively small gas tank, filling up costs less than $20.
So what is his verdict? Overall he has been very pleased with the vehicle. If his payoff at the end of his lease is low enough, he is likely to keep the Chevy Volt and recommends the car as an efficient, no compromise, trouble free daily driver. Especially for those with a daily commute within the electric range of the vehicle.
For the full review, check out the video above.
Video Description via superspeedersRob on YouTube:
A quick update to my leased Chevy volt I bought about 3 years ago. The lease is coming up and I don’t know whether or not I should get rid of it or keep it. Overall though, great commuter car.
27 Comments on "2.5 Years, 25k Miles On A Chevy Volt: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?"
I would argue that his mix of highway and city driving is not well suited to the Volt. The median Volt user gets 144 MPG. Personally, I am getting 189. He just just spends too much time driving in gas mode. Apparently, he lives in an apartment and cannot charge every night. He would probably be a good candidate for a BEV if he he has access to a public high-speed charger.
I agree I think. Obviously his lifetime MPG is far better than he could achieve with a traditional hybrid.
But if there is enough L2 and DCFC charging nearby, a long range BEV such as a Model 3 or Bolt might suit him better.
But it depends on his driving habits of course.
“Obviously his lifetime MPG is far better than he could achieve with a traditional hybrid.”
But his running costs may be even higher since he probably has to pay high rates found at so many public chargers and when using gas @ 42mpg he’s nowhere near as efficient as the best hybrids.
“If his payoff at the end of his lease is low enough, he is likely to keep the Chevy Volt”
Can’t he just look at his contract and find out?
My assumption is he has not done so yet, or he is looking to compare his payoff to other used Volts on the market. 🙂
Oh, yes….i think it’s about comparing too.
If he’s in CA, he should just lease the next better volt which is going to,have a faster charging capacity at 7.2kwh instrsad of 3.6. At an apartment or not he will get more ev miles with the 2019 volt when he does charge.
He should also introduce the idea of L2 chargers at the apartment complex as a great amenity to have. Often times there are great regional or local govt incentives to have them installed and an array of solar PT could easily help defray the electrify use.
Or…the apt manager could simply have a small monthly surcharge for evs driven by tenants to help defray charging costs. $20/month would probably be acceptable to most ev drivers at such an apartment complex. This could be a win/win/win for ev drivers, apt owners and environment too.
This is one amazing car from GM! I think it’s held back a bit by the msrp. I suspect many look at that and don’t realize the credits you have for it.
Earlier in the year i manage to get a lease offer for $5300 net after credits for 36 months. Add gas savings to that and you may end up with a new car for under $50 per month. It really is surprising that the car doesn’t sell in bigger numbers.
Agree, the Volt is still to this day the gold standard for plug-in hybrids. With the feature updates for 2019, the Volt should hopefully get a second wind. But Honda is giving the car some real competition finally.
And the Prius Prime, while an inferior electric, has a great price and the much beloved Prius brand to move a lot of units. Lots of great PHEV options out there now for those not ready to go full EV.
I’ve always liked the Volt, it’s a good value for single guys, and couples starting out.
But, if they only offered a wagon version, with rear seat headroom.
And this is a clear case of GM not expanding the product line, to Not Increase Sales.
But, be forewarned. Smart women like this car.
Of my friends, they only got married when they found a smart woman, that picked them. This car is dangerous for a single guy.
Remember, it’s not advertised, and has a limited production line.
You could almost say, it’s a green car to shut up the greens, and nothing more for GM.
If you like the Bolt , Get A Model 3 …It will Blow Your Mind !
This article is about the Volt, a different type of EV which can do things the Model 3 can’t.
Volt, “A different type of EV that can do Things the model 3 Can’t”… There are at Least a million Foolish Comedians Out 0f Work, and you’re Trying to be Funny ! ha ha ha lmao
I’ll get a Model 3 when you buy it for me. In addition, if you like the Model 3 get a Model S P100D… it will blow your mind!
Oops, wrong person.
Dump the wannabe hybrid and get a Bolt. Volt is an EV for apologists.
Bolt EV doesn’t have enough charging stations and charges to slow to be useful in many areas. The Volt eliminates range anxiety for many.
I switched from a minivan to a Clarity PHEV last December. 21,000 miles later I have saved over 1000 gallons of gas. I still burned about 200 gallons. The Model 3 LR would have saved me 1,200 gal, but would cost $20,000 more for options I wanted.
I love the Model 3, but hybrids still have a place until infrastructure has improved.
I don’t get the hate for PHEVs in these forum. Sure it’s Not a full electric, it’s a transition technology, but transitions are important. We can’t wait for full BEVs for all before starting. In the meantime most people reduce fuel consumption by 80% with a PHEV. What’s not to like about that?
The Volt is the best way out of hurricane alley. 50 miles of Electric range, and then 400 miles of gas. In other words, you’ll be out of state before you need gas.
I like The Clash reference, as to the dilemma Rob faces:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN1WwnEDWAM
Answering the question directly…NO! If he or anyone is smart he should not purchase a first or second year redesign of any vehicle. Consumer reports has clear numbers and statistics telling us that recalls, safety problems, trouble spots, etc are all much more likely in those first two years of a vehicle design cycle with the first year being usually twice as bad as the second. Third year on is usually as good as you’re gonna get when it comes to reliability overall…which for almost all new cars is much better than it used to be last century.
But why drive the worst years of a great vehicle? He should consider leasing or purchasing a 2019 volt if he really likes it that much.
But I also agree with some below that he should consider a bolt or another long range bev for his travels too. That’s getting easier n easier to charge all over the place…and maybe he could sneak a L1chqrger at carport electrical outlet nightly for some juice too.
Yes, I think he should pick up another Volt lease, and then buy that version at end of lease. It has sufficient upgrades to justify, with higher charging speed. And the used car market needs more Volts.
But, GM should offer the safety features standard across the line to sweeten the offer.