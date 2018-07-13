Chevy Volt First Plug-In To Reach Cars.com Most American-Made List
Bolt EV, LEAF, Tesla Model 3 and others don’t make list due to global sourcing of batteries and other vehicle parts.
Determining just how “American-Made” a car is isn’t a simple task. In fact, not all organizations that attempt to make such a determination agree. Last month, Cars.com released their 2018 American Made Index (AMI) list. Their evaluation considers five factors: assembly location, domestic-parts content, engine sourcing, transmission sourcing, and factory jobs provided by the automaker’s U.S. plants.
While Cars.com has published the AMI for over a decade, in 2017 they updated their methodology. Prior to 2017, the AMI was based more heavily on the American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA) that does not distinguish between U.S. and Canadian parts. Their new analysis is focused purely on U.S. sourced components. In 2018, the Chevy Volt has made the list for the first time. In fact, the Volt is the first plug-in vehicle to make the list with 66% U.S.-sourced materials and labor.
Regarding the Chevy Volt and why most plug-ins do not make the list, Cars.com states:
The Chicago-built Ford Taurus ranks No. 4, followed by the AMI’s highest-ranked newcomer, the No. 5 Chevrolet Volt. Plug-in cars, be they fully electric or a plug-in hybrid like the Volt, often lack high domestic content amid global sourcing for batteries — one of the most cost-intensive aspects of any car with a significant electric driving range. But the Volt’s battery is assembled near Detroit, with cells from a plant in western Michigan.
GM recently announced a series of upgrades at their Brownstown battery assembly plant near Detroit. In Cars.com’s survey of 1,000 drivers, 83% claimed assembly location was an important factor in determining a cars economic impact. However, 7 in 10 respondents said other factors impacted their purchase decision more. They also found only ~53% of passenger-vehicle sales were assembled in the United States.
CHEVY VOLT
Source: Cars.com
I’m a bit disappointed my Model 3 only has 50% US/Canadian parts. I was surprised 25% also from Mexico.
It’s strange how Canada is okay and Mexico isn’t.
Good news! My 2013 Volt was 40% made in America, if memory serves. The LG Chem pack used to be manufactured in Korea, I believe. I have to check on this because it will be nice to quantify just how much more domestic production is in the new Volt vs. the Gen 1.
Recently the industry has balked at demands to reveal proprietary information concerning operations to the U.S. government, and get this they have to, or so say the Commerce Dep, since this information is needed to prove that the U.S. auto industry must be protected as a case of national security, as they once again go to that well to try to legitimize their Draconian demands, one of which is delineation of all parts going into a vehicle, where they sourced, how much they cost, if there are U.S. alternatives, basically open all your books to us.
What’s ironic is the industry wants nothing to do with these demands, this new tariff, nor the Trump tariffs on steel & aluminum.
The administration says tough, but the industry will fight it. Industry heads are scratching theirs thinking, what happened?
This was supposed to be the hands-off Federal Government, what they didn’t know was, it’s also a Feral Government.
So lock up your daughters and turn out the lights, ’cause the Trump-Man is a comin’, and he’s gotta a big overbite.