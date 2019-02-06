Here’s Why The Chevy Volt Is A Solid Tesla Alternative: Video
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 5
A Volt instead of a Model S?
If you’re in the market for a Tesla Model S, consider buying a Chevrolet Volt instead.
Say what? That’s a super odd statement right there.
But it’s not without merit. The Chevy Volt is a mighty fine electric car and on the used market, it’s super cheap. Furthermore, it drives amazingly on electric and offers pretty solid range.
Now, we wouldn’t consider the Volt an alternative to a Model S or even a Tesla Model 3, but for those interested in dipping their feet in electric, you could do much worse than a Chevy Volt. Unfortunately, Chevy has decided to kill off the Volt, so it’s goodbye to one of the best plug-in hybrids ever made.
Video description:
If you’re one of the millennials who would love to have a Tesla Model S, there’s an alternative with many of the same virtues of the Tesla and brings with it many practical advantages.
It’s one you might not have considered before. It’s the humble, yet quirky, Chevrolet Volt.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Here’s Why The Chevy Volt Is A Solid Tesla Alternative: Video"
Dang it! I have a 2014 BMW i3-REx, 72 mi EV, and no interest in anything else … unless I win the lottery.
I have a 2017 Volt and absolutely love it. Luckily the Colorado incentive really cut the cost of buying new. With my 45 mile RT commute, I rarely use gas. A Tesla is beautiful, for sure, but so is the extra $$ in the bank! I have never been able to get past the common sense gene in my head to blow tons of money on a ‘status symbol’.
WAS a solid Tesla alternative.
Correct.
Total face-plant for GM!!!
Yeah… not really. I guess both have 4 wheels and are electric (sort of). Other than that it’s like saying “Here’s why a used Honda Civic is a good BMW alternative”. Yes, both are cars, and both the Volt and the Civic are perfectly good cars. But let’s not pretend they’re somehow reasonable alternatives, it’s totally different vehicle classes.
I own neither, but please. The only reason these are being compared is that they are both EVs.