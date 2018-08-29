Chevy Sales Estimates: Volt Hits Yearly High, Bolt Begins To Climb
3 H BY WADE MALONE 21
2019 Chevy Bolt EV arriving at dealerships now
Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following numbers are estimates.
InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.
If you have been following our sales articles for the past few months, you know that Bolt inventories in the U.S. have been weak ever since the 2018 MY transition. GM has been prioritizing exports of the popular electric hatchback, particularly to South Korea. As a result, between March and July, the Chevy Volt has consistently edged out the Bolt EV in sales. For instance, in July we estimated 1475 Chevy Volts and 1175 Bolt EVs made their way to buyers.
This past month the Bolt and Volt both appear to be trending up in inventories and sales. For August, we estimate 1,225 Chevy Bolt EVs and 1,825 Chevy Volts were delivered to owners.
Chevy Bolt inventories reach levels not seen for 6 months
For the past two quarters, Chevy Bolt EV inventories have hovered between 2,000 and 2,750 units according to Cars.com. By late July, we began to see an uptick to about 2,900. In the last 2 weeks over of August, inventories were looking much stronger, averaging around 3,200 units. This is important since we had not seen Bolt inventories reach this level since February, 2018. The last time the Bolt cracked 3k was 3,003 units was on March 7th.
Of course, many of these vehicles listed are still in transit. So we are keeping with a conservative Bolt estimate for the month of August.
We expect Bolt and Volt sales to continue to increase month over month from now until the end of the year. Chevrolet will likely focus on U.S. deliveries to prepare for the year-end EV sales rush. GM is also expected to hit 200k U.S. Plug-In sales in Q4 2018. Not coincidentally, Bolt EV production will be increased 20% in Q4. According to GM:
U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20 percent compared to the average of the first three quarters.
We have seen some welcome changes to the 2018/2019 Bolt in the form of revised front seats and a user defined target charge level. The Volt will also receive several major improvements for its mid-cycle refresh. Optional 7.2 kW charging and power driver seats just to name a few. These updates should help the cars stay competitive in the second half of the year.
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "Chevy Sales Estimates: Volt Hits Yearly High, Bolt Begins To Climb"
You don’t need estimates (although you were very close!). GM August 2018 sales leaks are all over the web. Looks like GM really did cut back on fleet sales last month.
Chevrolet Cars…Aug ’18………Aug ’17….Aug %
Bolt……………………1,168…………2,107 ……-44.6%
Camaro………………3,779………..5,017 ……-24.7%
Caprice (I)…………………2…………….60…….-96.7%
Corvette………………1,574………..1,748… …-10.0%
Cruze ……………….10,106……….16,500……-38.8%
Impala…………………4,253…………9,452 …..-55.0%
Malibu………………..12,571………22,725… ….-44.7%
Sonic…………………..1,839…………2,181 …….-15.7%
Spark (I)………………1,850…………1,855 ……..-0.3%
SS (I)………………………..1…………….2 27……..-99.6%
Volt……………………..1,789………….1, 445………23.8%
Thank you. Yes, we knew we were very close. And, those estimates on the web are great, but ours are surely very heavily researched. Glad, as usual, we were spot-on.
Oh wow, thanks Bruce. Do you know where these originated?
Post number 17 at: https://www.gminsidenews.com/forums/f12/gm-posts-steep-sales-drop-dialed-back-discounts-289695/index2.html The format follows past GM press releases including the (I) or imported vehicle detail. One lucky SS owner out there!
Thanks, Bruce! Whether official or estimated, good to see we continue to be on the right track with our estimates.
these look like Automotive News numbers, which are clearly indicated to be an estimate.
Ah, okay so they’re estimates as well?
Good to know they are in the same approximate range as us.
Bolt sales begin to climb LOL! Wasn’t it supposed to be the case 2 years ago?
The Korean sales tell the story: $23K of local subsidies no doubt go a long way in making this a profitable proposition for GM but in the US the MSRP probably only just covers production cost with things becoming money losing real quick if sales incentives need to be applied so I figure there is not much incentive to sell these outside CARB states.
The Bolt EV at times can be oen of GM’s most heavily incentivized leased vehicles…
As it’s based on the Sonic, costs for much of the car are low.
The car hasn’t been out two years yet… They have upped production of it some, it sells well in some markets. I am more interested in what they were launching late this year and surprised we haven’t seen spy shots.
Climb may be a little strong of a word although certainly because GM will hit 200K they will be motivated to raise inventory and discounts … then predict 2019 to drop and flatten. The numbers after this many months in production are clearly a disappointment after all the initial hoopla and how they beat the Tesla Model 3 to production.
Europe would buy much more Bolts in the form of the Ampera-E, but you just cannot get them. Here in France they are not even for sale!
Bolt became rare and expensive in Europe when GM no longer had any compliance issues left after selling its Opel division to PSA. I think they are still available in some markets where there is enough incentives for Bolt to make sense for consumers at prices that are profitable for GM like Norway.
Will GM ever introduce the Chevrolet brand in Europe again?
If we see another huge end of the year push, fueled by yet another budget bill from the party in power to eliminate the $7500 EV tax credit, I wouldn’t be surprised to see GM double their current number of year-to-date sales by the end of 2018.
Words don’t mean anything, their actions tell a different story.
If they stick to Mary’s plan we should see action this fall on the new BEV CUV, unless that was the Chinese market Buick Veelite (sp?)
Former Volt owner here backing you 100%.