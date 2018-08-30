Watch This Chevy Volt Drive Itself With Openpilot From Comma.ai

33 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Self-driving is arriving in non-Tesla vehicles.

There are a number of vehicles you can buy today with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), with the best-known probably being Tesla’s Autopilot. Well, now there is an open-source setup out there called Openpilot from comma.ai. This system was developed by hacker George Hotz, who turned down an offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to develop the California automaker’s self-driving technology in 2015, and uses the actuators inside many cars today to accelerate, brake and steer.

While we can’t say exactly how well the software works overall, it certainly seems to do a decent job in the Chevy Volt in the video (above). Still, we don’t think operating this, or any other similar system, without your hands on the wheel is in any way acceptable.

There is a wealth of information about the kit and its abilities linked from the video’s description below, but if you just want to sit back and watch this one being installed, you’re in luck. We’ve embedded a bonus video below detailing that part of the project (also below). Enjoy!

Video description:

Openpilot from http://comma.ai driving my 2017 Chevy Volt Premier with Adaptive Cruise Control package. For hardware needed and setup involved, check out the installation video and the guide. Handling a steep turn: 9:45 Stop-and-go traffic: 26:50 Project page and the installation guide: https://www.zoneos.com/volt.htm Support & community: #gm channel of https://comma.slack.com Source code: https://github.com/commaai/openpilot/

Source: YouTube