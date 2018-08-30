Chevy Volt Electric And Fuel Economy Tests Exceed EPA Numbers

25 M BY WADE MALONE

How does 63 Miles of EV range and 48 MPG sound to you?

So you think the 2018 Chevy Volt can go only 53 miles on electricity and 42 MPG for a total of 106 MPGe? Well, those estimated EPA ranges of course vary by condition. With a light foot and favorable weather, the Chevy Volt can far outperform those numbers. This test by YouTube channel Fuel Economy certainly puts those EPA estimations to shame.

The test begins with a full tank and a full charge of the battery. The estimated EV range before he begins is 56 miles (91 km). Estimated range on gas is 312 miles (503 km) For the test, the driver spends one week without re-charging the battery or re-fueling the vehicle. During this test, the weather was mild so the A/C and heater were not used. So don’t expect such excellent performance in the dead of winter.

After starting the test, the Volt goes 63 miles (100 km) in all electric mode with 1 mile (2 km) remaining on the charge. If he were to re-charge the Volt’s 18.4 kWh battery at this point, he calculates his cost at just under $1.40 CAD. This is based on electric rates in his area of .065 / kWh plus taxes. Although some energy would of course be lost during charge process.

For the rest of the week, the Volt is driven entirely in hybrid mode. During that time, he goes 196 miles (316 km) for a combined driving total of 259 miles (418 km). The car was driven ~50% at highway speeds and ~50% city.

At the end of the week, the tank was 50% full when refueled. The car cost him $19.50 CAD to refuel the the 8.9 gallon tank. If he were to fill up in the United States at $2.50 / gallon, it would have cost him roughly $10.

Even with the favorable conditions, these are very impressive numbers. Check out the video to see how the fuel economy was achieved and even learn more about the operation of the Volt.