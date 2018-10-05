  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

That’s the whole point. To not use gas, right?

Chevrolet Volt owners contributed their fair part of not using as much gas as possible.

In total, some 147,000 Chevrolet Volts in the U.S. already covered some 2.6 billion miles and saved 108 million gallons of gas.

That’s a lot. The Volt has always been equipped with one of the biggest batteries (in a PHEV) and thanks a to range of 53 miles (85 km), most drives could be completed in all-electric mode. With the new 7.2 kW on-board charger for the 2019 model year, the average all-electric driving share will go slightly up.

Sadly, sales of the Chevrolet Volt over the past couple of years have not been growing and as GM is approaching the federal tax credit limit, which will trigger a phase out of incentives, the Volt will likely not be able to expand on the market.

Chevrolet Volt sales in U.S. – September 2018

Source: motortrend.com

5 Comments on "To Date, Chevy Volt Drivers Have Saved 108 Million Gallons Of Gas"

Martin T.

Congrats that what plug in Volts can do.
They should include world wide as there are Volt owners out side of USA as well 🙂

2 hours ago
Ziv

I am one of the people that the Volt works really well for. I have 40,000 miles on my 2013, I have used 44 gallons of gasoline and I use around 70 cents worth of electricity every night to charge it, so my total fuel bill is around $24 a month. I travel to visit family about every third month and use the genset every time I do so. I could probably make a Bolt work, but it would be marginal.
Plus I like the look of my Volt and don’t like the look of the Bolt at all. Pity, I like the utility of the Bolt even more than I like the spacious hatch on my Volt.

1 hour ago
bro1999

Not bad for a “hybrid”, as the BEV purist snobs label the Volt.

36 minutes ago
TM21

I don’t think the purists have ever owned a hybrid. I think one should have owned a hybrid and experienced one before snubbing it. Hybrids are perfectly wonderful for today.

30 minutes ago
TM21

@Mark Kane – it is good to put large numbers in perspective, like: The US consumes about 391 million gallons of gasoline a day, so that Volt drivers have cumulatively saved about 6 hours of gasoline driving on a typical day.

I’ll take that as a positive as it actually makes a noticeable dent.

27 minutes ago