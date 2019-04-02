Chevy Volt, Bolt EV Sales: Q1 Totals and March Breakouts
Chevy Bolt EV quarterly sales are down slightly from last year.
Because General Motors no longer reports monthly sales reports in favor of Tesla-like quarterly reporting, InsideEVs’ monthly Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Volt delivery numbers are estimates.
As has been the case since the beginning of time, Q1 EV deliveries are weak for most electric vehicles. Especially coming off the yearly highs of Q4. In 2018, the Chevy Bolt and Volt gave solid but unremarkable sales performances. The Bolt seems to be continuing along that path in 2019, but Volt sales are slowing and inventories are dropping as new production of the plug-in hybrid has ended. There are not many examples left on lots for buyers interested in the car.
According to GM’s official quarterly sales report, it delivered 4,316 Bolt EVs and 2,520 Volts in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2019.
Both models saw a decent increase last month over January and February. In March, we estimate that Chevrolet sold 2,166 Bolt EVs and 1,230 Volts.
These compare with the 1,774 Bolt EVs and 1,782 Volts that were delivered in March, 2018. The Volt will continue to suffer drop in sales over the next few months.
The removal of the Volt from the lineup will most likely lead to an improvement in Bolt sales for 2019. However, with April comes GM’s reduction in the federal tax credit. To be frank, the future sales performance of the Bolt in the U.S. is hard to predict.
Unlike Tesla, the Detroit automaker has stated that they will not reduce pricing on the Bolt EV. The 2020 or 2021 model year is prime time for a mid-cycle update. Hopefully Chevrolet has major plans for the Bolt, since it is missing many features that are standard on competing models. But the model is still on track to be the best selling (non-Tesla) all electric model for 2019.
CHEVY BOLT
9 Comments on "Chevy Volt, Bolt EV Sales: Q1 Totals and March Breakouts"
Doesn’t GM want to give Tesla any competition regarding EV sales in the US in 2019?
GM doesn’t care about EVs because they are only 2% of the market.
GM would much rather spend tens of millions on the Corvette than guarantee a place in the EV revolution.
They will apparently effectively reduce the price since GM has said as much that increasing incentives is easier than changing MSRP. Already in my area there are BOLTS available for $10,000 under the MSRP. As usual, my timing is totally wrong since I bought a VOLT which was not on sale in my area and likely will not be due to increasing rarity. Had to drive 100 miles to get any kind of discount at all.
With or without the EV tax credit, the Volt is still at the top of my list. I got 2 2018’s now and they are simply amazing. It seems a 2019 would be even better deal. Still a 3750 EV credit.
It has also been 18 months since GM promised 2 new EVs in 18 months.
And they are hinting at new Buick and Cadillac EVs. They may not be far away.
But they are still based on the Bolt platform, which is largely purchased from LG. If GM doesn’t make much profit on them, I’m not surprised they aren’t pushing to sell many.
I’m much more interested in their next-gen platform, which will likely be made in-house. With the right scale, it could be profitable and worth selling hard.
“Unlike Tesla, the Detroit automaker has stated that they will not reduce pricing on the Bolt EV”
Untrue. What they said is that they will not lower MSRP because:
Asked why GM is not cutting the price to account for the lower tax credit, spokesman Jim Cain said “it is easier to react to the market by working with dealers and your marketing team than it is to change sticker prices.”
(https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-taxcredit-electric/gm-says-no-cut-in-chevy-bolt-sticker-price-as-u-s-tax-credit-for-evs-drops-idUSKCN1R92QI)
But offering cash back on a car is still reducing pricing. And it has been shown to be far more effective a sales gimmick than lowering MSRP (which nobody pays anyway).
GM is promising 25 NEW EVs by 2025…that is… ALWAYS THE SAME 5 YEARS DOWN THE PIKE!!!!