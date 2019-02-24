1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It certainly shows signs of wear and tear.

If you’ve followed InsideEVs for a few years now, then you’re aware there’s a Chevy Volt that has racked up loads and loads of miles.

If not, well then, welcome to the world’s highest mileage Volt. It was driven as a commuter for years and years. One way trip – 110 miles. So, 220 miles per workday, which alone is quite insane.

Owned by Erick Belmer, this Volt has put on the miles like no other. But before moving forward, let’s take a look back:

With that bit of history out of the way, let’s move on to the latest update.

Belmer had some issues with his Volt after passing 400,000 miles. We hadn’t seen an update from him in quite a while, but now he’s back with this video showing off his 467,838-mile Chevy Volt.

Called Sparkie, the first-generation Volt owned by Belmer proved reliable and extremely durable. The biggest yearly expense was often just tire replacements.