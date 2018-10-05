1 H BY WADE MALONE

Volvo, Audi and Mini also get nods for their Plug-In Hybrids, too.

One of the best reasons to buy an electric vehicle is the money it saves you on a day to day basis. Another great reason is to reduce emissions and lessen your environmental impact. Because the average American drives less than 50 miles a day, making the switch just makes sense.

So long as you have at home charging, even a relatively short range electric vehicle can become your primary vehicle. Not just your second car. So it comes as no surprise that when CarGurus studied the best vehicles for a daily commute, plug-in or hybrid models performed very well.

Gasoline-engine cars remain popular because of their long driving ranges and how quickly their empty tanks can be refilled. But the majority of commutes are short enough to allow for a round trip in an electric car, meaning electricity can be an appropriate alternative fuel for your next commuter car. If your round-trip commute is shorter than 50 miles, do some research on electric-car driving ranges and available charge points near your place of work. Both the Chevy Bolt EV and the BMW i3 are excellent options. In fact, there’s a chance that you won’t need to worry about gasoline fuel economy at all.

The website provides an interactive map of major U.S. cities. The map provides a primary recommendation and a secondary vehicle recommendation depending on location. The Chevy Bolt and Chevy Volt come out on top in many warmer cities with the Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron, Volvo S90 PHEV, BMW 330e and BMW i3 as additional options.

Up north, plug-ins with AWD performed better, including the Tesla Model S 75D and Mini Countryman PHEV. The other vehicles on the list are primarily hybrids. What car does CarGurus recommend for your city?

Check out the map at the link below!

Source: CarGurus U.S. Map, Article