Chevy Bolt EV Test Drive Makes Food Critic A BeliEVer

3 H BY WADE MALONE

Have you heard the good news? The electric car is here.

It should probably go without saying: almost every person currently driving electric was once driving on fossil fuels. At some point, something has to click. Something to trigger that interest. A friend or family member might pick up a Nissan Leaf. Maybe a neighbor’s Tesla catches the eye of a Prius driver. The more electric cars hit the streets, the more non-enthusiasts will be drawn to EV ownership.

Recently, journalist/food critic Gail Ciampa got the EV itch. To scratch that itch and get a feel for driving electric, she took a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV for a spin.

So what appealed to her most about her first time driving electric? The usual stuff of course. Quick off the line. Powerful but nearly silent. No oil changes. Lower maintenance costs. Filling up the tank with gas every week is a thing of the past. In fact a Chevrolet representative told her that a driver in New England can save $13k in fuel costs over the life of the vehicle.

I'd like an electric car. So I did some research: Chevy #BoltEV will make you a believer. #chevy https://t.co/07fb5RQo43 — Gail Ciampa (@gailciampa) November 4, 2018

On the Chevy Bolt specifically, Ciampa loves the long range of the vehicle. With 238 miles at her disposal, she can “leave Providence and drive to mid-coast Maine or central Vermont and still have miles to spare. Or you can commute to work for days.” Like most owners, she also enjoyed the one pedal driving and the infotainment center that gives tips on improving efficiency.

Her takeaway: “an electric car is not something to fear but a new way of driving.”

Several features caught her eye that EV fanatics might not even think about. “My Android phone synced up easily with the infotainment center. That’s not something I take for granted.” She writes, praising the 4G LTE and myChevrolet Mobile App for the amount of commands available to her with the Bolt.

Most of us enthusiasts focus on battery pack size, charging rates, efficiency and OTA updates. But the average driver likely has very different needs. It is always good to see someone experiencing and embracing electric driving for the first time. Hopefully her enthusiasm will trigger the EV curiosity in some of her readers as well.

Check out the full article below!

Source: Providence Journal