RIP Chevy Volt: USA’s Best-Selling Electric Car Of All Time
Chevrolet Volt production will come to an official end in March 2019.
And we’re all a bit saddened by the loss of this #1 selling plug-in electric car of all time in the U.S. Not even the Tesla Model 3 can claim a higher cumulative tally of sales.
Chevrolet Volt was the first volume plug-in hybrid on the market. We were highly excited when the Volt and Nissan LEAF came out in December 2010. Most of us were eager to get sales results on the 1st or 2nd of each month and, back then, all we had to really compare was the Volt with the LEAF. Many disputes were waged back in those days as to whether the Volt was all-electric, or plug-in hybrid/series-hybrid. But none of that mattered. The Volt was hot and the undisputed tech leader in the EV space.
Now, all of this comes to an end as General Motors no longer finds a business case for passenger cars. Several production plants will be closed in 2019, including the Volt’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant (in March 2019).
Chevrolet Volt ends its run as the most popular plug-in electric car the in U.S. right now with 148,556 sales (InsideEVs data) through the end of October. Tesla sold some 138,000 Model S (since mid-2012), while Nissan sold 126,747 LEAFs. There’s a chance the Model 3 may catch the Volt before it formally departs in March, but for now the Volt is the undisputed #1.
Despite being the most popular PHEV, the Chevy Volt didn’t make GM’s latest cut. Sales peaked at around 25,000 in 2016 when the second-generation version hit the market and have been on the decline every year since then.
Currently, the rolling 12-month period indicates sales of over 18,000 Volts annually. Plus about 4,000 more in Canada.
The Chevrolet Volt (first generation) was originally sold worldwide – as the Chevrolet Volt or Holden Volt (Australia), as well as Opel Ampera/Vauxhall Ampera). Both left-hand drive and right-hand drive versions were available.
The second generation didn’t have such luck and was sold only in North America. However, in 2017, GM introduced in China the Buick Velite 5 – this localised version of the 2nd generation Volt found only several thousand customers in almost two years, which means China is not the answer to keep the Volt alive.
It’s time to say goodbye Chevrolet Volt. Let us hope the tech can be reborn in the form of a Voltec crossover/SUV/pick-up truck at some point in the future.
Wave goodbye to the Volt with us. You’ll be missed.
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "RIP Chevy Volt: USA’s Best-Selling Electric Car Of All Time"
Still being made in Michigan until the end of February. Get one while you can!
only if you do not mind losing lots of money on it in the first 2 years.
No hybrids, no plug in hybrids, no cars, …. no jobs
oh wait! …….
“GM launched Baojun in 2010, after the “New GM” had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in July 2009, with Debtor in Possession (DIP) financing and equity investments from the US taxpayer. This support helped GM go on an investment spree in China, and, along with its joint-venture partner SAIC, plow $2.4 billion in the Baojun factory in Liuzhou, even as many former GM plants in the US had been shuttered and were disposed of in bankruptcy.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/gms-business-is-booming-in-china-2017-12
“GM China raises new-energy vehicle target to 20 models through 2023”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-china/gm-china-raises-new-energy-vehicle-target-to-20-models-through-2023-idUSKCN1J107V
……..guess something came from the Volt, after all . Citizens of the world … rejoice!
Well I think Mary B is pretty smart and she’ll be focusing on an CUV EV possibly even building it at one a the closed factories if she can wring some money out of the state and Fed.
Although it will probably be a couple years before it goes into production.
Still raw, how GM is behaving as though this is part of an “EV transition”, when reality is the big three making a play to force everyone into the lower light truck fuel standards, so they’ll pollute more. It’s like a repeat of the EV1, when you consider we know so much more about how we’re destroying the planet.
Toyota has done a mid-cycle refresh of Prius hybrid and added the AWD version. This version will have nickel battery, so Toyota still believes and is resisting to move fully towards Lithium.
GM could have done the same with Volt, reduce the price and it could have sold well.
They just want to get rid of all cars and push customers to crossovers. 1/2 of the car customers will simply walk in to the showroom of Asian/European automakers and buy 1.
Volt can’t stand on its own even if it doubles the volume without the Cruze or Delta Platform to share the cost with.
Model 3 changes the game. GM know that. In one month Tesla model 3 sales are like Volt in one year. So Volt is dead.. BEV next time….no more gasoline.
The best selling “electric car” that wasn’t actually an electric car as such, don’t you mean?
The PHEV was a great idea when we needed a transitional technology, something to tide us over until BEVs could become practical. That happened, it’s done. The world has moved on.
The volt isn’t an electric car! Why does everyone keep saying it is! Good riddance to a 40k car!
Let me think.. because it IS AN ELECTRIC CAR.. and it doesn’t cost $40K…where did you come up with that?
It has more EV miles in the US than a Nissan LEAF. It has about the same amount of EV range as the original IQ EV.
It is $33K MSRP which isn’t $40K.
No wonder Volt isn’t selling better when false information are spread by people who actually follow EVs…
GM teased less than two years ago that the Volt might be reborn as a series hybrid SUV or crossover. The vehicle’s unique (almost) series hybrid drivetrain is surely not the problem – especially the Gen II version. Hopefully they’ll experiment with a “Volt-powered” compact SUV. And if the onboard battery-charging ICE generator can be flex-fuel enabled – so much the better.(ie. E85, bioethanol etc).
PS. have GM ever confirmed/admitted that the Volt and its name were inspired by Neil Young’s LincVolt series hybrid conversion ?
Paul G
Not being a purist, I love the practicality of my Volt. Running the ICE on these cold days gets me comfortable much faster than the puny battery-draining resistance heating. It will be my forever car as far as I expect. My first and only GM-made vehicle. Sadly, it’s a car almost nobody in the general public understands it and it was never advertised.
My volt shed a few tears when I told her the news :_(