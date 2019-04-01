Chevy Bolt EV Back On Top Of The Chevy Volt In October Estimates

3 H BY WADE MALONE

Chevy Volt and Chevy Bolt EV are looking to end the year strong

Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Volt numbers are estimates.

InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.

If you have been following our sales articles for the past few months, you know that Bolt inventories in the U.S. were weak throughout the entire 2018 model year. GM has been prioritizing exports of the popular electric hatchback, particularly to South Korea. So much so that 2018 international GM plug-in sales have eclipsed domestic for the first time ever.

Sales started to recover in Q3 compared to Q2. Chevrolet reported deliveries of 3,949 the Chevy Bolt EVs and 5,429 for the Chevy Volts. So now that we have entered the 4th quarter of the year, how did the Chevrolet electrics fare this month?

For the month of October, we estimate 2,075 Chevy Bolt EVs and 1,475 Chevy Volts were delivered to customers.

Chevy Bolt EV sales are increasing and Volt is holding steady

After months of low inventories, the Chevy Bolt has now settled above 4,700 units at or in transit to dealers. Not surprisingly, sales are much stronger. Although October is generally the weakest month of Q4, the last 3 months of the year are strong overall for EV sales. Not coincidentally, Bolt EV production will be increased 20% in Q4. According to GM:

U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20 percent compared to the average of the first three quarters.

As expected, General Motors confirmed to InsideEVs last month that they will be crossing the 200,000 threshold in Q4 of this year. They will likely pass that milestone late this month. If this occurs as planned, buyers have access to the full federal tax credit until April 1st, 2019.

We estimate lower Chevy Volt sales this month as buyers await availability of the much improved 2019 model. The new model year has been trickling into dealers over the past month. It sports 7.2 kW charging and power driver seats to make the 2019 Volt a much better package. Chevy also added some welcome updates to the 2018/2019 Bolt in the form of improved front seats and a user defined target charge level. These updates should help the cars stay competitive through the end of the year.

