Watch As Chevy Bolt EV Is Stripped Down For Cost Analysis Research

47 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What’s under the hood of this Chevrolet Bolt EV?

As our hardcore readership is well aware, we love to share videos on InsideEVs. We’re well aware that the visual stimulation may appeal to much of the internet-surfing audience. However, some people just don’t have time to deal with long videos. Instead, they’d rather read an article. Many of these deep-dive cost analysis shares are super lengthy. But, this recent share via FT Transact regarding the Chevrolet Bolt EV is short and sweet. You get the best of all worlds: the most important details and a concise article with a short video attached.

If you follow the segment, you’ve likely heard of UBS. It’s a Swiss investment bank that tends to perform such tear downs to get a better idea of what costs are involved. In fact, there was a bit of a situation fairly recently between Sandy Munro and UBS, of which we never really received final details. At any rate, this short video share talks about the Chevrolet Bolt EV and its overall value based on a cost analysis piece-by-piece and/or part-by-part.

UBS notes that EVs are becoming increasingly less expensive to produce and will eventually cost less to build and to buy than comparable ICE cars. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via FT Transact on YouTube:

Electric Vehicles: Who wins under the hood?

Electric Vehicles are going mainstream, but when will they become profitable for manufacturers, and which sectors and firms are set to benefit the most? UBS strips down a 2017 Chevy Bolt and lets at a team of 39 analysts loose on its 563 parts to find out where the profits lie in what’s set to be a major industrial disruption.

The content in this video was relevant on 16th July 2017. Current views may differ.