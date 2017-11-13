Checking On The Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Build – Fully Charged Video
12 hours ago by Mark Kane 8Comments
Earlier this Summer, we heard of a very special project in the UK that intends to build the Tesla Model S as an estate wagon (aka shooting-brake), now Fully Charged is on the scene reporting on the progress – which has been significant.
The goal of the project, besides making the Model S even more exclusive (outside of just the pricing), is to increase the practicability of the car, while not harming the distinctive look at the same time. In this case, the conversion doesn’t touch the power-train or batteries at all.
The first prototype is based on the Tesla Model S 90D, which has been provided by one of the team members. The initial car should be completed by the end of this year.
All those interested in similar conversion will be able to order one thereafter.
“There may be a very slight Fully Charged – Scrapheap Challenge crossover in this episode. However, Jonny Smith takes part in a very high-end bit of bodging. Brilliant automotive engineers doing an incredible transformation. We are planning our ‘Christmas Special’ will be done in the Tesla Model S Estate Shooting-brake. And it’s all because of Ted.”
9 responses to "Checking On The Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Build – Fully Charged Video"
Has Tesla gone to the dogs?
He could get a model x instead.
Nice project tho.
The Pooch is indeed awesome ! The best part of the video !
This will look like Tesla would have made it.
With the quality of the build, and the people behind it – it must cost a lot.
I’m sure it will make people turn their head the first few times they see it.
my dream car
It’s amazing how much money and talent is being wasted on uglifying a beautiful car.
🙁
Have you seen the video at all? It looks on par with the original, if not better. I wish Tesla has offered such model themselves.
And, indeed, nothing can beat a practicality of an estate. It’s an SUV that drives well.
I have always thought the wagon form factor makes more sense for EVs than the SUV/crossover format as it means less weight and drag, therefore more miles for your battery size. I do understand that Tesla can’t ignore the massive popularity of crossovers though so I understand it’s more interested in doing a crossover version of model 3 (“Model Y”)than a wagon.
Lower luxury class wagons are pretty popular in some markets though so I hope there will be a wagon version of Model 3 someday. Personally I would much rather get a wagon version of model 3 at the sort of low extra cost wagon versions typically come with than pay more for a crossover version with less range for battery size. Model S wagon probably makes less sense, there aren’t examples of full size luxury class wagons I can think of that actually were a commercial success.
This would be a very practical vehicle. Maybe Americans would warm up to a Sports EV Wagon? The rest of the world does… 🙂
Great bunch of British, good on them. Later if it was done by Tesla it wouldn’t be much of variation, could be clever move of use from the same platform 🙂