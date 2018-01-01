Check Out Slo-Mo Launch Of Tesla Model S P100D – Plus It Races Hellcat, Camaro

7 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The off-the-line launch of the might Tesla Model S P100D is impressive, even more so in super slo-mo. Plus, we get to see it race a Camaro, Hellcat and CTS-V.

There’s no noticeable wheelspin. The vehicle simply grips, lifts and gets off the line.

What this video captures is the very reason why the Model S P100D wins virtually every drag race it’s in. There’s no smoky tire spinning, no drama, just acceleration which can’t be matched by any other street legal car out there.

Tesla Model S P100D has been recorded to zip from 0 to 60 MPH in as little as 2.28 seconds in stock form. It’s quarter-mile time has been documented at as low as 10.41 seconds.

Below we’ve included a few bonus videos of the Tesla Model S P100D racing against the likes of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat (Tesla 10.9 seconds, Hellcat 11.2), Chevrolet Camaro (Tesla smokes it with 10.9-second run), and Cadillac CTS-V (Tesla wins again with 10.9-second run).