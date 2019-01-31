  1. Home
Camera cars are kinda crazy. There’s no denying that fact.

This particular one stands out for more reasons than one.

For starters, it’s a Tesla. A Model S, to be precise. But beyond that cool element is its stealthy all-black wrap. Combine the stealth appearance with the quietness of electric drive and this makes for the ultimate stealth camera car.

Or, in other words, in its stealthy black wrap, this Tesla Model S makes for the perfect camera car when low noise and a sneak approach is essential.

Even better though is the fact that it gets the endorsement of famed YouTuber MKBHD, a Tesla Model 3 owner and lover of tech. We too would take this Model S camera car and put it to use filming more affordable EVs like the Kia Niro EV we just drove out in California. Now that would be quite a scene.

3 Comments on "Check Out This Stealthy Black Tesla Model S Camera Car"

John

Film at 11…

1 hour ago
bwilson4web

What a great dash cam!

There are pickup trucks I’d like to video.

1 hour ago
DrDauger

It’s the Ultra Stealth NinjaCar come to life!
https://theoatmeal.com/static/tesla_model_s.html

1 hour ago