Check Out This Rivian R1T Electric Truck & R1S SUV Family Photo

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Likely the first sighting of the pair together out in the wild.

Gotta love the serenity of this image. Two adventure electric vehicles all alone in the cold winter elements.

This particular pair of electric vehicles, the Rivian R1T electric truck and Rivian R1S electric SUV, are really right at home in such a situation. Both are capable off-roaders. Each features AWD. And since both are pure electric, the cold temps don’t affect their ability to start.

We assume these are the same two Rivian that were in Aspen recently for the Winter X Games. Each then headed out into the backcountry for a proper trek in what was sub-zero temps. Here the two Rivians meet up once again.

Check out the embedded tweet below to see this first (?) family Rivian photo.

Be sure to peruse the gallery below for more of the recent R1T and R1S photos.