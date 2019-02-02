Check Out This Purple Tesla Model 3
True Tesla love expressed
Here is a very special Tesla Model 3 – wrapped in purple on the outside and on the inside. It’s hard to pass it by indifferently.
The Tesla enthusiast adds LED lights, and 50+ effects that randomly change to attract even more people at night.
It’s not exactly our favorite bit of styling on a Model 3, but it sure is a head-turner. And we do appreciate the effort put into modding this car.
Grabbing a quick charge at the cheapest #Supercharger in #Tampa#PurpleModel3 pic.twitter.com/5p3Wwwh2hz
— Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) January 27, 2019
50+ effects that randomly change every minute or can be controlled through a Webpage hosted locally from the Arduino's built-in WiFi Access Point(ESP8266).
SSID: TeslaLED pic.twitter.com/Vs6pJzpGxn
— Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) January 26, 2019
Vinyl wrapped the #PurpleModel3 wooden dash with color shifting carbon fiber to match the center console trim that I already did. #Tesla #Model3 pic.twitter.com/awuEBqgxzR
— Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) December 29, 2018
Up close look at the color shifting carbon fiber wooden dash wrap.
Amazon $14: Purple and Blue Chameleon Carbon Fiber Vinyl https://t.co/GySgBm5ZHc#PurpleModel3 #TeslaModel3 #nofilter @ScentWedge pic.twitter.com/iZCTQtYhjF
— Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) December 29, 2018
Mama said if you can’t say somethin’ good…. so here goes:
Looks like very effective anti-theft protection…..
😂😂😂 it’s a permanent fix 👍🏼
Reminds me of my teenage years in the 90’s, with undercar neons glowing underneath slammed mini trucks loaded with booming subwoofers.
Not a very good getaway car choice for those inclined to rob a bank.