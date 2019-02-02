Check Out This Purple Tesla Model 3

1 H BY MARK KANE

True Tesla love expressed

Here is a very special Tesla Model 3 – wrapped in purple on the outside and on the inside. It’s hard to pass it by indifferently.

The Tesla enthusiast adds LED lights, and 50+ effects that randomly change to attract even more people at night.

It’s not exactly our favorite bit of styling on a Model 3, but it sure is a head-turner. And we do appreciate the effort put into modding this car.

50+ effects that randomly change every minute or can be controlled through a Webpage hosted locally from the Arduino's built-in WiFi Access Point(ESP8266).

SSID: TeslaLED pic.twitter.com/Vs6pJzpGxn — Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) January 26, 2019

Vinyl wrapped the #PurpleModel3 wooden dash with color shifting carbon fiber to match the center console trim that I already did. #Tesla #Model3 pic.twitter.com/awuEBqgxzR — Purple Model 3 (@nate_mccomb) December 29, 2018