Check Out This Purple Tesla Model 3

BY MARK KANE

True Tesla love expressed

Here is a very special Tesla Model 3 – wrapped in purple on the outside and on the inside. It’s hard to pass it by indifferently.

The Tesla enthusiast adds LED lights, and 50+ effects that randomly change to attract even more people at night.

It’s not exactly our favorite bit of styling on a Model 3, but it sure is a head-turner. And we do appreciate the effort put into modding this car.

Tesla Model 3 (Source: Purple Model 3)

4 Comments


Nix

Mama said if you can’t say somethin’ good…. so here goes:

Looks like very effective anti-theft protection…..

1 hour ago
Rasmus Birkegaard Christensen

😂😂😂 it’s a permanent fix 👍🏼

1 hour ago
Shaun

Reminds me of my teenage years in the 90’s, with undercar neons glowing underneath slammed mini trucks loaded with booming subwoofers.

1 hour ago
TwoVolts

Not a very good getaway car choice for those inclined to rob a bank.

1 hour ago