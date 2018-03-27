Check Out A Glimpse Of Porsche Mission E On Nürburgring
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
While we only get a brief glimpse of the Porsche Mission E tooling around Nürburgring, it’s pretty sweet to watch.
It seems 15 seconds is really all you need to check out the upcoming Porsche Mission E in all of its glory. While Volkswagen Group, as well as some other German automakers, seem to be dragging their feet and riding on a constant wave of future announcements, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the Mission E is the real deal.
Remember, the Mission E is not a Tesla Model S competitor. Though there was some confusion surrounding the CEO’s recent comments, watching a video like this seals the deal. A stock Model S would have no place in this type of setting.
Sure the Model S is a sporty, family sedan, but the Mission E is a sports car in the true sense of the definition. The fact that it’s all-electric and has reasonable room for passengers is a substantial bonus. Let’s hope it arrives sooner rather than later, especially since the family of vehicles set to follow it may surely be game-changers.
Video Description via EMS Nordschleife TV on YouTube (*translated from German):
Companies from the international automotive and tire industries have joined forces to form a community of interest, the so-called industrial pool, in order to carry out trial and test drives exclusively on the Nordschleife. Access to the test track is only given to trained drivers who have met the special requirements of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. All persons participating in the trial operation must have very good knowledge of the course and risks of the Nordschleife, sufficient driving experience and vehicle control to the limit and be familiar with the rules of the industrial pool.
PORSCHE MISSION E
When I see the time and hard work car companies like Porsche invest in testing cars before production, can’t they buy over Microsoft and do the same with MS Windows ?
That would potentially improve the quality of life of billions of human beings. Come on Porsche, do it for us all, please.
Ha ha! Windoze, no- get yourself a Mac, with a proper OS- or maybe Linux.
Isn’t Porsche part of VW?
I read about 50000 law suits in Europe are against VW about dieselgate. There’s still no settlement there like in the US.
….the upcoming Porsche Mission E in all of its glory. While Volkswagen Group, as well as some other German automakers, seem to be dragging their feet……
Made me think what the he**. Yes, they are part of the same Group AND VW will use the same platform as Porsche in several other models (like an Audi for example).
VW is not dragging their feet, they are hauling ass. They are not going to offer one vehicle – they are offering many.
The way this is written in the article is either a result of incompetence, or just to get attention.
As for the dieselgate.. that is basically just in the US.
They have offered some modifications to some engines, tweeked some software and that is about it.
I don’t think they want to bite the hand that feeds them.
There will probably not be any settlements.
If the cars with the cheat software was from a US manufacturer, the fine would be much smaller – since they would not risk loosing tens of thousands of jobs. . . and the company would probably own a number of representatives in Congress anyway.
The diesel share in Europe is still almost 50% of all new cars sold. It will change over time, as some cities will regulate it – just as they have done with trucks for a decade or two.
Gradually more cars will be zero emissions vehicles.
A diesel engine is cheaper to drive, and in Europe the fuel has a lot of taxes to reduce consumption (and add funds to run the society and build infrastructure).
If you drive many km a year, a diesel will save the user a lof of money. It is reliable, the chance of fire is very small, it offers most torque at low RPMs.
People who drive shorter distances, or hybrids change to gasoline engines. They have fewer benefits from a diesel engine.
A modern diesel engine with Add Blue and particle filter is OK. Focus is on CO2 emissions, and global warming.
Nitrogen oxides does not lead to global warming.
New gasoline engines with direct injection will require a particle filter just like a diesel engine.
All this is temporary anyway, as electric and maybe fuel cell vehicles will increase market share quickly.
In many European cities NOx has not been a huge problem due to more public transport, more use of bikes and many cities are better designed for walking.
Not that pollution is NOT a problem, just no need to go crazy as many in the US does, and treat diesel like it was a mix of Satan and Taliban.
They may drive around in a huge truck with massive fuel consumptions, and think they are green compared to a person who drives a 1,3 liter diesel engine with particle filter and add blue system.
Many European countries will not reach their CO2 reduction goals if people replace all the diesel cars with gasoline cars. That is just a fact.
If they replace the diesel car with a BEV on the other hand – that would solve the problem.
During 2019-2020 more volume EV models will be released. They will take more market share, and mixed with more solar and wind power, they will be charged with cleaner energy then before.
Would like to mention that Audi shows E-tron commercials on TV daily now, here in Norway. They are working on the reservations. They have a fairly huge factory in Belgium that will produce a fairly high volume model.
Will be exciting to see all the new EVs.
It’s not cool to be a Mazda, Suzuki, Honda, FIAT and Ford dealer in Norway now. “Everybody” is ordering EVs now.
I almost never see a new car that is not an EV or a hybrid.
Based on what I read in the press, the only European nation not concerned about diesel gate is Germany. But, u are correct about Europe not doing as much as America, though it is for fear of German car makers pulling out a factory of any nation that goes after them.
As to new cars being EVs, I think in another 2-3 years, only a small fraction of America, Canada, or Europe will buy ICE vehicles. Ppl will be afraid of ice cars losing value fast, and will realize that EVs are simply cheaper.
Everybody is concerned about emissions, but they are just not being irrational.
It has also led to an increased speed in the green shift in Germany. You can spend time to Google company after company that makes autoparts (that had to do with the ICE), they’re all focusing on EVs and products related to that industry.
I think the US will have fairly low EV sales for at least a 5-10 year period (not including California and a few other places), since gassers are cheaper, fuel is dirt cheap compared to Europe – and the US has not rattified the Kyoto protocol (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyoto_Protocol)
it may be the most economical option for many people. There are still also few EV models (types) to choose from.
They also have a very powerful oil and coal lobby that grease some republican members of Congress.
Half of Europe will also be fairly slow to adapt to EVs over the next 5-10 years.
If you take a country like Norway that sells a lof of EVs, the situation is like this:
There are about 2,7 million cars here, and 139K are BEVs.
The average car is a 10,5 year old VW,
232K cars are older then 20 years. Over 100K of these are Volvo, VW, Toyota and Mercedes.
The 10 largest brands by number of cars:
Volkswagen388.412
Toyota344.692
Volvo217.833
Ford169.186
Mercedes-Benz165.587
BMW156.493
Audi155.789
Nissan112.084
Peugeot101.692
Opel97.194
So there are still almost 2,5 million ICE cars that need to be recycled, and replaced by BEVs.
Given the age of the average car, it will take about 6-7 years before EVs are really catching on. Even though they sell a lot now, there are many cars to replace with new ones.
It is a long process, but it is speeding up.
During this period, we must not forget major problems like pollutions of heavy metals, bromides, hormone like substances, some plastizisers/plasticisers, plastic garbage, micro plastics in the ocean that comes from cosmetics, car tires, regular plastic getting smaller and smaller over time, the export of electronics, and dangerous chemicals and substanses to 3rd Word countries where it is released in nature and waterways, desertification, a lower ground water level, the huge loss of wildlife/plants/insects/microbes due to MASSIVE loss of habitate in Brazil due to Soy and sugar cane production, in Indinesia (and other Places in Asia) due to palm oil. Land being cleared to raise even more cattle for a growing meat consumption…
Threre are so many important problems that has to be solved for a sustainable living. Loss of diversity and habitat being destroyed, are together with microplastics and antibiotic resistance the most pressing problems.
The so called dieselgate is nothing compered to this.
If people just would agree on redusing palm oil and soy, and use better alternatives – instead of just being able to save a few bucks.
Ban hormones in cosmetics, shampoo and plastics.
Do research on car tires, to look for alternative materials.
Reduse the use of plastics that is not necessary, and just recycle it when finished with it.
Eat a healthy diet with a few percent less meat. Replace some of the cow meat with chicken or rabbit meat.
Insulate homes to reduce energy consumption for heating/cooling.
If you need a car, get an EV.
If you need things transported, make sure it is done with the cleanest option available, and not just the cheapest.
Stop buying shi* you don’t really need – and buy quality items that last.
If you have an old ICE car, and you drive a short distance a year – it is actually better for the environment to keep it, then replacing it with a new EV (due to the environmental impact the steel/aluminum/plastic/fabrics/hides/batteries/chemicals needed to make it).
A large dog have the same impact on the environment as a SUV. It needs a certain land area to produce the food (meat, soy, plant materials) it need.
Measures needs to be taken to reduce population growth too. That is a given.
There is no need to go apeshit on one single minor thing – there are SO many things that can be improved, and that makes a huge impact – that each and every one of us can do.
+10000
So damn right what you write.
You are actually describing the reality very accurately. Except for the settlements thing. There already have been loads of settlements outside courts. Most of them resulting in VW providing a completely new vehicle because the one they sold obviously wasn’t the one advertised. In Germany every single car owner needs to file a claim. In the beginning not a lot of people did this because they actually liked their car. It is only now with the proposed bans and forced software updates that the resale value of their car collapses. So now the car owner have an incentive to actually act.
The biggest hurt is probably for the VW Bank which owns all the leasing cars. They are only half their proposed value now. So VW will not be able to avoid the hit but it won’t be instantaneous but dragged out over time.
Well, we know there’s enough rear power bias, to get the tail out on exit 😉
I just wish Porsche wouldn’t invite scorn, with its ridiculous “only twice” criticisms of Tesla. If they’re car does repeated claimed 3.5’s, it won’t make much difference if a P100D does 2.5, 2.5, 2.58, 2.71…
It’s clearly not a Model S competitor. It has faster charging, can actually make it around the track, oh and supposedly cheaper overall to boot.
Oh and congrats to all the TSLA shorters out there today(of which I am not one of :(). Caviar and champagne for all you guys/gals I am sure!
“As for the dieselgate.. that is basically just in the US.” What is that supposed to mean??
As someone living in Germany, let me state it like this: in Europe there is no law, which allows the citizens to sue a company, which has “lied”. There is a law, which allows the citizens to “ask the manufacturer to ‘repair’ the problem”. And that is exactly what happens here – we ask them to “repair” it, they place some doubtful software on the engines and say – “It’s all good now”. If this is true, time will show. And the car is now worse, because there is no power anymore. Many of my friends, who drive VW, say that after 140 km/h (arround 88 mi/h) the car feels like losing half of its horse power.
And another thing – people here do not have direct contracts with VW, but with local dealers. If you sue the local dealer, the judges will say that it’s not dealer’s fault, but fault of VW. And you have no contract with VW, so you cannot sue VW.
European law …
The VW fines in the US come from VW certifying that their cars meet the EPA standards and that emission software are consistent from car to car. Not every car sold can be tested so VW was trusted not to cheat. VW signed certification as such and pre agreed to a $34,000 per ca…..r fine for lying. They then proceeded to ship fraudulent cars for several years. All
Why does the Porsche have fo-exhaust ports?
Mission E test mules are based on plug-in Panamera
I want to clip the film to just the mission-e and set on loop. Could watch that all day.
More views from the track:
