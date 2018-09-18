76% Of Charging Points In Europe Are Concentrated In Just 4 Countries
There are some 100,000 charging places in the European Union
According to the ACEA, the number of roughly 100,000 charging points the in the European Union should increase at least 20 times to 2 million by 2025 to handle growing sales of plug-in cars.
It opens the market for 1.9 million charging points that need to be produced and sold within 7 years. Not a bad business case for the charging industry.
The study done by ACEA revealed that the density of charging infrastructure widely varies between countries. Some 76% of all charging points are installed in four countries (the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK), which holds only 27% share in the overall area in the EU.
The densest charging infrastructure is in the Netherlands, where some 28% of charging stations falls on maybe 1% of the area of the EU. Moreover, there are solid fast charging networks like Fastned.
Today, there are some 100,000 charging points for #ElectricCars in the EU. At least 2 million will be needed by 2025, according to conservative estimates by the @EU_Commission. That is a twenty-fold increase within the next 7 years! | DISCOVER MORE: https://t.co/b47LXS6Vhc pic.twitter.com/7Lt2JO7t9K
— ACEA (@ACEA_eu) October 22, 2018
Source: ACEA
Categories: Charging
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "76% Of Charging Points In Europe Are Concentrated In Just 4 Countries"
Norway is not an EU member but they also have a significant number of charging points.
These are really nice.
This data is a little biased as the populations varies a lot. For example there’s about 22% more Germans than French but on a country 55% (France métropolitaine) to 80% (total French area) smaller.
The number of charging points per citizen may be more relevant.
I disagree. For now chargers/area are much more relevant, because it demonstrates that you can drive with an EV anywhere in the country. Once EV penetration will get higher, I agree it might not be relevant any longer and your proposed measures are more relevant. Take Sweden for example, great EV and charger penetration, low population, giant country. Despite a much higher charge point density per capita, there are vast amounts (unpopulated areas) of the country that are not accessible by EVs. Same is true for the whole US outside the East and West coast.
Good points, next time we would like a graph of both “charger per area” and “charger per population”
Well, its a good start.