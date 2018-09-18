  1. Home
  2. Charging
  3. 76% Of Charging Points In Europe Are Concentrated In Just 4 Countries

76% Of Charging Points In Europe Are Concentrated In Just 4 Countries

2 H BY MARK KANE 6

There are some 100,000 charging places in the European Union

According to the ACEA, the number of roughly 100,000 charging points the in the European Union should increase at least 20 times to 2 million by 2025 to handle growing sales of plug-in cars.

It opens the market for 1.9 million charging points that need to be produced and sold within 7 years. Not a bad business case for the charging industry.

More about charging
Four Charging Networks Control Over 60% Of Charging Points In U.S.
Electrify America Signs Deal For “Interoperable” EV Charging
Fastned Achieves Network Wide Operational Break Even

The study done by ACEA revealed that the density of charging infrastructure widely varies between countries. Some 76% of all charging points are installed in four countries (the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK), which holds only 27% share in the overall area in the EU.

The densest charging infrastructure is in the Netherlands, where some 28% of charging stations falls on maybe 1% of the area of the EU. Moreover, there are solid fast charging networks like Fastned.

Source: ACEA

Categories: Charging

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "76% Of Charging Points In Europe Are Concentrated In Just 4 Countries"

newest oldest most voted
Benz

Norway is not an EU member but they also have a significant number of charging points.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
BEVfan

comment image

These are really nice.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nono13

This data is a little biased as the populations varies a lot. For example there’s about 22% more Germans than French but on a country 55% (France métropolitaine) to 80% (total French area) smaller.

The number of charging points per citizen may be more relevant.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Blablubb

I disagree. For now chargers/area are much more relevant, because it demonstrates that you can drive with an EV anywhere in the country. Once EV penetration will get higher, I agree it might not be relevant any longer and your proposed measures are more relevant. Take Sweden for example, great EV and charger penetration, low population, giant country. Despite a much higher charge point density per capita, there are vast amounts (unpopulated areas) of the country that are not accessible by EVs. Same is true for the whole US outside the East and West coast.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Arpe

Good points, next time we would like a graph of both “charger per area” and “charger per population”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Big Solar

Well, its a good start.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago