Four Charging Networks Control Over 60% Of Charging Points In U.S.

Few networks control the majority of the charging network market.

The US DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy released an interesting comparison of charging networks by the number of stations (one can be equipped with several charging outlets/chargers).

As it turns out, there are well over 22,000 charging stations (with nearly 60,000 outlets) and over 60% of them belong to one of four charging networks – ChargePoint, Tesla, Blink, and SemaCharge.

There are differences between who is the biggest player in AC Level 2 stations and DC fast chargers. Among the 19,975 AC stations, some 37% are connected by ChargePoint and another 13% by Tesla, followed by Blink (8%). On the other hand, EVgo took 31% out of 2,368 DC fast charging stations, followed by Tesla (17%), ChargePoint (15%) and Greenlots (10%).

Particular networks vary as to whether they are more into AC or DC charging.

Tesla Supercharger

DC: 2,368

  • EVgo – 31%
  • Tesla – 17%
  • ChargePoint – 15%
  • Greenlots – 10%
  • Blink – 4%
  • AeroVironment – 2%
  • OpConnect – 0.7%
  • Electrify America – 0.3%
  • EV Connect – 0.2%
  • Unknown – 20%

Chargepoint

AC: 19,975

  • ChargePoint – 37%
  • Tesla – 13%
  • Blink- 8%
  • SemaCharge- 6%
  • GE WattStation – 3%
  • EVgo- 2%
  • Greenlots – 1%
  • EV Connect – 1%
  • Unknown – 28%

“Level 2 charging stations can be used residentially or commercially to provide electricity faster than a standard 120-volt outlet. ChargePoint has the largest number of non-residential level 2 charging stations followed by Tesla. DC fast charging stations allow for long distance travel of EVs by providing quick recharge rates along highways and well-traveled corridors between metropolitan areas. The eVgo Network has the largest number of DC fast charging stations followed by Tesla with its SuperCharger network.

Note: A station is a non-residential address where Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) are located, including both public and private stations. There may be several charging outlets at each station.

Level 2 Chargers deliver AC power that provides about 10-20 miles of range per hour of charging.

DC Fast Chargers deliver DC power that provides about 60-80 miles of range per 20 minutes of charging.

For more information on EVSE, see the Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Alternative Fueling Station Locator, accessed August 14, 2018.”

Source: energy.gov

Bob

I have never got a blink to work there are a couple in Tennessee

26 minutes ago