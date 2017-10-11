Op-Ed: Charging A Bolt EV At A Tesla Destination Station? Sure You Can!
As most EV owners are aware, Tesla offers one thing that other EV manufacturers do not offer at the moment: a coast to coast Supercharging network. I’ve read many stories of Tesla Model owners boasting about being able to travel across the country for free using only Tesla’s Supercharging network.
As of today, Tesla states that 1,008 Supercharger sites with 7,032 Supercharger stations are active in North America. Compare that to the CHAdeMO and CCS compatible fast charging outlets, which are more concentrated in metropolitan areas and lack the coast to coast coverage that Tesla offers. While more and more CCS stations are installed every day, it will be a while till coverage can compete with Tesla’s proprietary network.
So why should any non-Tesla owner care about any of the above I just wrote about? Well, it turns out that there is a handy little device that can unlock access to most Tesla (non-Supercharger) destination stations!
A month of 2 ago I came across a special for a Jdapter Stub made by Quick Charge Power (link). Use promo code “Jdapter239” for a $160 discount and $239 sale price!), a company in SoCal that makes all sorts of EV accessories.
Their Jdapter Stub allows for non-Tesla EVs to charge using Tesla’s NON-SUPERCHARGER destination charging stations mentioned above. While these destination charging stations have Tesla’s proprietary plug that would normally make it unusable with a non-Tesla EV, the Jdapter Stub allows any EV owner to connect and charge using the Stub, with a couple of exceptions. They are the only company I know of that makes this type of device. Otherwise, I’d post other options.
I tested out my Jdapter Stub on a recent trip to Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Looking at my charging options, I noticed that there was only ONE location on the whole island (or anywhere near it) that had any kind of charging stations, the Refuge Inn. According to Plugshare, it listed the property having 1 Tesla charging station and one Clipper Creek J1772 unit. Based off the positive Plugshare score, I booked the Refuge Inn for our stay.
Upon arriving at the Refuge Inn in my Bolt EV, I found the Tesla station in the parking lot of the property. I whipped out my Stub, connected it to the Tesla charging plug, then plugged it into my Bolt. Within 2 seconds, my Bolt’s charging light turned green and I was sucking down juice in part thanks to Elon Musk/Tesla (Thanks Elon!).
According to my Bolt’s ‘Driver Information Center’, it was charging at a rate of 7 kW, with it bouncing to 8 kW a couple of times.
Suffice to say, the Bolt was able to max out its peak charging rate using the Tesla station. I awoke the next day to a full charge. The Jdapter Stub was a great success!
***Now I have to caveat my experience by saying that you should always get permission from the property owner before using a Tesla destination charging station (or any charging station for that matter).
While most property owners likely don’t care what kind of EV actually uses these Tesla stations, there are some establishments in existence that enforce a strict Tesla-only policy, and at least one person has actually been towed! However, most hotel/inn owners should be more than happy to let a paying guest use the stations, regardless of whether you actually drive a Tesla or not. The Refuge Inn certainly didn’t care (great place, btw! Indoor heated pool, real close to Assateague Island, free hot breakfast, and friendly staff!).
Also, there are some newer Tesla stations that operate at 277 volts, which the Bolt CAN NOT handle. I believe the Bolt would simply refuse to charge if connected to such a station, but user beware!
Thanks to the JDapter Stub, a lot of additional L2 charging charging plugs are now opened up to my Bolt. If you don’t road trip much, this adapter may be of marginal usefulness to you, but for anyone that likes to travel outside the Bolt’s 238 mile EPA-rated range, is a very useful accessory indeed. 😊
Bro, you made the big leagues!
I have a JDapter Stub, and have used it a few times so far. Works great with my Spark EV.
I was a little worried about the 277V issue. But, after some research I found the following:
Tesla no longer recommends connecting the HPWC to 277V. This is likely because at the top-end of the 10% voltage variance allowed on any circuit even their cars would have an issue. So, the latest install manuals for the HPWC do not list 277V as an acceptable voltage.
Also, Tesla only ever installed HPWCs with 277V at a few supercharger sites because they only had 277/480 available.
And finally, it appears the GM EVs/PHEVs will just refuse to charge if the voltage is out of spec.
Took him long enough, but good to see him finally made it. Congrats.
I’ve heard there are 3 types of Tesla destination charger (HPWC). And that each time a new one comes out the JDapter doesn’t work with it, seemingly Tesla is trying lock them out.
Any truth to this?
Getting to a destination charger and finding it doesn’t work for me would be a big problem.
The latest version includes a digital negotiation mode, but the unit falls back to standard J1772 if the digital negotiation fails. I suppose it’s possible that they’ll release a unit that doesn’t support J1772 negotiation. But, that assumes that the early Model S could be OTA upgraded to speak digitally, which I doubt since it likely involves hardware differences.
Also, my understanding is that they only special thing done in the JDapter is to block the digital negotiation signal. This is to keep that signal from confusing the car, not to trick the HPWC.
Also, the JDapter hasn’t been out very long, so they have definetly not been “chasing” attempts by Tesla to block it.
7.2KW charge rate is the max for the Bolt, I wonder if the Mercedes B-Class or the Rav4 EV will charge at 10KW on these things.
At some point *IF* a non Tesla vehicle plugs in and something goes wrong and fry’s either the dest charger or the users car, they will start denying non Tesla use.
They have no way to control it, other than putting up a sign with a stern warning.
At Squaw Valley CA, they have 2 Dest Chargers. A security guard checks plates and for a tag in the car that says you are a paid overnight guest. If you aren’t both, irregardless if you have a Tesla, you get towed.
And yes there are signs posted.
I meant they have no way to prevent the destination charger from working with non-Tesla vehicles. Physical security is a different matter. But, it’s rare so far.
DC FAST CHARGING
ABOUT 90 MILES IN AROUND 30 MINUTES OF CHARGE TIME
Bolt EV offers DC Fast Charging capability
Provides up to 90 miles of range in about 30 minutes of charge time
DC Fast Charging stations are available for public use
http://www.greencarreports.com/news/1109627_fast-charging-a-2017-chevrolet-bolt-ev-electric-car
These are not DCFC chargers though. At level 2 stations the Bolt is indeed limited to 7.2 kW.
“7.2KW charge rate is the max for the Bolt”
That was the statement, that statement is not true.
Gotit!
I meant to say Maximum AC L2.
But I think most everyone recognizes the 7.2KW as AC L2, but good catch!
Bruh, the article is about AC L2 charging. I think everyone knows that the DCFC is an *optional* purchase for the Bolt.
“1,008 Supercharger sites with 7,032 Supercharger stations”
They mention more than L2, the poster statement implied Bolt could ONLY do L2.
We routinely see the Bolt charging at 8KW on our network. The GM engineers evidently allowed a faster charge rate if the J1772 station indicates it has the capacity to charge at that rate.
Similarly 2017 Volts charge at 4KW. A faster EVSE is a good thing.
I strongly suspect that the Bolt’s charger is actually just two Volt chargers in parallel. This would explain why both cars can overachieve with 240V available.
I think the actual EVSE to onboard charger take rate is 7.7 (rounded to 8 kW), and the after-losses charge rate is 7.2 that goes into the battery.
Couple things about this article and comments.
Nice commercial for Tony Williams’ JDEC, an advertiser here – or at least this is the only site that his commercials come up on.
RE: 277 volt installations – according to the Tesla Manual the thing will only charge if it senses a Tesla Branded vehicle so in that case a BOLT would not charge at all.
I’ve noticed the ‘8 kw’ charge rate on the BOLT dashboard, but this, like my ELR display, is notoriously OBTUSE (inaccurate). The digital display on the charging dock said I was charging at slightly under 7200 watts.
The rating of the charger in the car seems to be exactly 7200 watts. Not 7200 watts going into the battery, 7200 watts being taken at the cord inlet. An additional limitation is 32 amperes maximum, so it follows that at least 225 volts is required for a maximum charge rate at 32 amperes, 240 volts if you only have a 30 ampere wallbox.
Must have been the older manual for the new HPWC. They’ve since updated it to remove mention of 277V support. And the JDapter still works even if the digital negotiation mode is enabled. I’ve tried it on the newest HPWC. It just takes a little longer to start charging.
I’ve measured my charge rate on my car with a Fluke clamp current meter and it came up at 32A. At 240V that’s 7.7kW. Or at least 7.7kVA. I strongly suspect the PF is near 1.0 because it wouldn’t be allowed to be much off that and still be sold in Europe.
In addition my observed charge rates (in miles per hour) indicate more than 7.2kW.
I just measured 31.7A and 238.1V. Then when I turned on my dryer too and the voltage dropped to 235.2V the current was down to 31.5A.
I have measured 31.9A before, but not today.
238.1V * 31.7A is 7657.8kVA (presumably) kW. This is over 7.2kW.
So as far as I’m concerned I’m going by my own actual test equipment and your EVSE meter is the inaccurate one and you’re the one in error.
Agreed
Certainly better than using a Blink charger! 🙂 I don’t think I will ever have a need for this though. When traveling I would much prefer DCFC.
I just want Tesla to release an adapter for their superchargers!
It will be a while before we get our model 3… in the mean time let me buy an attachment for our Bolt! I am willing to throw money at you, Musk! 😀
“Certainly better than using a Blink charger!”
lol, yeah, 2 weeks ago Those things have such a bad reputation.
Is Blink owned by Exxon? Just asking…
lucky for us, blink is on the verge of bankruptcy and has already lifted its fee based membership scheme
I agree with Brian that this is good in that it opens up a new groups of charging sites. The destination charger host shouldn’t have a problem with it, unless a HPWC is the only installed EVSE. Then they might want to give Teslas priority.
Remember that most of the time, Tesla approached the host and paid for the install. As long as you’re a paying customer at the host, it shouldn’t matter which one (HPWC or Clipper Creek) you use.
Also useful for Tesla owners who buy a second non-Tesla EV. To charge at home using their NEMA 14-50.
I intend to buy a Tesla in the future, so I’m considering getting a Tesla charger with one of these for my upcoming Leaf.
Can anyone think of drawbacks?
Look at the cost of the device even with the discount and shop for a low power AC L2 charger in 6.6KW or 3.3KW.
For the cost of the device, you might be able to get a descent AC L2 EVSE.
If you’re up to it, you can save big with an OpenEVSE. I built several of those for other folks.
There’s no point in doing that. Right now it’s cheaper to get a JuiceBox 40A than a Tesla wall connector and adapter.
Get a JuiceBox and then just use the J1772 adapter on your Tesla when you charge your Tesla. With the LEAF it’ll just work unmodified.
Or heck, install a NEMA 14-50 socket and a Juicebox with NEMA 14-50 plug and then when you get your Tesla you can just hang your included charger on the wall and plug it into the 14-50 plug and not use any adapter.
Drawback: a Tesla home Charger can only charge Tesla cars. A J1772 unit like Clipper Creek can charge all EV’s. Since most homes can only go 40 amps for a 30 amp unit or require expensive electrical upgrades, to have a Tesla home Charger is not an advantage. Thanks
Gotta give props to Tony Williams on the work him and his team did on the JDapter Stub (Tesla Charge Station Adaptor)”.
http://shop.quickchargepower.com/JDapter-Stub-Tesla-Charge-Station-Adaptor-JDPTRSTB.htm
what a great adapter. I also just ordered one. I talk to many Hotels and they have not idea they can’t use the Tesla charger for any car except the Tesla.
You can also just have one of the Tesla chargers changed to a J-1772 plug on the cord by EVtucon if you own the Tesla charge location of course. Once I explained the issue I’ve had a few hotels do just that for about $150 orless.
I sure hope you told them to use the J1772 that’s capable of 80A instead of the most common less expensive 32A or 40A.
Using the Later on an EVSE that can spit out 65-75A may cause damage and/or fire if a vehicle that charge at that rate plugs in.
Could you please explain this a little more?
Can you do this on a Tesla home charger?
What’s EVtucon?
I think they meant “Tucson EV”.
http://www.tucsonev.com/
The Tesla wall charger has already been on the market with the modified whip end to J1772…
http://shop.quickchargepower.com/J-Wall-40-the-premium-40-amp-wall-mounted-J1772-charge-station-JWALL40.htm
The auto sensing of the input voltages are pretty cool on this EVSE.
$400 to charge at 6.6kW rate.
And tick off the property owner and customers! Yea!
Pass.
Actually it’s only $239+tax and shipping with the promo code.
And who’s getting ticked off? Not the property owners, since they for the most part don’t really care who is using the stations as long as they are paying guests. Only people that could be ‘ticked’ are entitled Tesla owners that don’t like seeing non-Teslas use “their” charging stations.
Again bro1999, if you have evidence of this, you should bring it to the attention of the inhabitants of the Tesla Motors Club forum! Let them know that as a fellow EVer their behavior is not cool. I’ve seen you on that forum a number of times and have noticed a considerably less strident tone on your part.
Is it because you believe they wouldn’t put up with the nonsense you display here? Ala Glenn Beck, “I’m just sayin'”.
What nonsense? Saying non-Tesla owners should be able to use Tesla destination chargers? To say the contrary is nonsense!
This will blow your mind. I’ve used my JDapter at a Tesla service center. I did ask them before I plugged in. They didn’t care and a couple of them were curious to see the adapter work.
No company with half a brain would say no to a potential customer charging just based on what kind of EV they have.
Most of the destination charger owners likely don’t even realize that Tesla uses a proprietary connector. Kinda like how I have to explain to people all the time why I can’t charge on the superchargers.
Yes I’ve seen plenty of comments from entitled Tesla owners regarding the possibility that other cars will be able to use ‘their’ chargers and how it will spoil things for them.
Some of the worst examples even bemoan the prospect of Model 3 owners in large numbers clogging up the network.
Hopefully when it comes down to it they will accept reality rather than start charging wars.
Why would people be pissed off? I don’t mind when I see a Tesla using an EVGO charger or chargepoint charger. Many of them are installed with partners such as BMW or Nissan…
Heck, I have seen many posts on plugshare of Teslas charging at nissan dealerships when they were in need of a charge.
Better to support EV drivers than to support a partisan divide among fanboys. 🙂
+1
There was Tesla P85 charging at Chademo only station, and Leaf came by (probably free charger). He wasn’t too happy he couldn’t get his fill and that Tesla was connected over an hour. Had he waited 4 minutes, I would’ve been done, but he left after saying something mean about that Tesla.
You know you at least chuckled, since you’ve been Leaf’ed so many times in the past.
A friendly partisan divide would be a healthy sign for EVs. I’m not talking about current divides between EV fanboys and haters, or longs vs. shorts on TSLA. I’m looking forward to someday seeing a Bolt sporting a sticker of Calvin peeing on a Tesla logo.
1_Because we paid for it in the price of the car.
2- Because other brands need to support owners and build infrastructure.
3- Because all the auto manufacturers talk and talk and they don’t build infrastructure and for me that was the reason to buy a Tesla. Bolt is a nice car but without charging infrastructure is just a city car.
You helped pay for the Tesla stations at the Refuge In?? Really??? Where should I mail the check to compensate you for your generosity?
https://www.tesla.com/used
Comes with access to charging network. Helps fund EV future and paves the way for more infrastructure.
Make checks payable to Tesla. 🙂
It would solve alot of issues if Tesla just added CCS support to all destination chargers and superchargers
Destination chargers are AC L2, CCS is DCFC, sooooo……..no they will never be CCS.
Ok, fine. J1772 plugs at destination chargers, and CCS at superchargers. Happy?
Maybe they could install small paddle and large paddle inductive chargers too.
No, it would solve a lot of problems if CCS stations added Tesla supercharger ports.
Bingo!
We have a Winner!
“It would solve alot of issues if Tesla just added CCS support to all destination chargers and superchargers”
No, it would create a lot of problems if slow-charging non-Tesla PEVs start clogging up the Tesla Supercharger network, which in some areas already has waiting lines on busy days.
I see nothing wrong with adding a CCS adapter to Tesla Destination chargers; those are for the customers of certain hotels and stores, so Tesla drivers shouldn’t necessarily have exclusive access, and perhaps not even priority. Correct me if I’m wrong, but for Tesla Destination Chargers, it’s the property owner who is paying for the electricity, not Tesla.
But the Supercharger network was built to help Tesla sell more cars. It wasn’t built as a monument to altruism; its purpose isn’t to let every PEV owner freeload at Tesla’s expense. Tesla certainly should not be expected to provide free electricity for charging its competitors’ cars!
Could you please update the article to show a map of all CCS chargers, a map of Chademo, and map of non-Telsa L2 chargers?
It might be a good thing to add to the article.
In general, the east and west coasts are beginning to have good coverege for long range travel. Some are 24kW chargers though.
In other parts of the US, there are often continuous routes between nearby major cities… but only really useable for long range EVs like the Bolt.
CCS map from plugshare:
https://www.plugshare.com/?combo_only=true&latitude=39.707187&longitude=-98.349609&zoom=4
The problem with the plugshare map I have, is that it filters off displaying charging locations when you zoom out to the country level.
Plugshare is not great at sharing maps.
I should be able to link to an area with a particular filter but it never seems to work.
Sharing individual stations does work.
I just used plugshare to get a Tesla supercharger map of the the entire USA.
Sorry, thats just not correct.
If you use the web version, look carefully, it says ” zoom in for more stations”
Accroding to https://www.afdc.energy.gov/
there are 1161 CCS DCFC charging stations in the USA.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cEJBUKEg4MsBb65Fxll5uiL_Cys&usp=sharing
I was gonna post a video I took of what a Tesla destination charging station in action looks like (has a cool green light), but I guess I deleted it from my phone. And since I was banned from the main Chevy Bolt EV owners Facebook group (bunch of commies), I don’t have access to the video I posted there anymore.
Haha, as a self admitted Bolt fanboy what did you do to get banned by a bunch of other Bolt fanboys 😀
I think this is great although as suggested make sure you get the ok first!
I’m still not 100% sure (they didn’t even bother to message me saying why they banned me). I posted an article of a GM exec calling Elon full of crap about Tesla’s self driving claims. One of the admins deleted my post.
Then someone else made a post questioning the deletion of my original post, to which I responded with a few choice comments (mainly memes and gifs). Next thing you know I am banned.
I think one of the admins is actually a secret Tesla fan and doesn’t like anyone posting anything critical of Tesla/Elon….even when it’s GM/Bolt related! In a Chevy Bolt Owners group! Are you kidding me?
So I started my own FB group of REAL Bolt owners/fans. Despite being only 20-something people currently, I’m pretty sure it already has more actual Bolt EV owners than the main Bolt owners FB group. Lol
Two of the admins are i3 owners. From what I read, they are tired of immature people posting memes without useful contributions.
Very enlightening!
Probably not a great place to spend time at then. I can understand the emotion, but banning people is rather silly (except for spammers or gross abuse). No point in creating a Disney like “Safe Zone”
I accept comments at my blog even if they are critical of my posts or comments, I really only filer out spammers.
Yep, that’s why I started my own Bolt owners group on Facebook. With REAL Bolt owners, not Tesla fans bored waiting for their Model 3 or people that will never buy a Bolt. If you are a Bolt owner or fan, join up!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/454458678288623/?ref=group_header
ay, jus keep being you bro!
@Brian R:
THANK YOU VERY MUCH for this article!
I think this is the first time we’ve seen an article from anyone actually using a Tesla Destination Charger. How wonderful that you were able to use it even without driving a Tesla car!
And Kudos to Quick Charge Power for making the adapter!
🙂 🙂 🙂
Also, Quick Charge Power made the CHAdeMO kit for the RAV4 EV I believe. I’ve seen people using those in Sacramento and they seem quite happy with them. You do have to pop the hood to use it though, a little funny seeing a power cord sticking out of a hood with no one there.
See picture 9 of 9 at this station for example.
https://api.plugshare.com/view/location/100508
Yes Brian R. is awesome!
I’ve considered buying one but the 277V thing freaks me out. It would be very useful in Tahoe (see mention of Squaw Valley above) where Tesla destination chargers are plentiful and nothing else is (AC or DC).
But I hear that (and my experience backs it up) that recent Tesla destination charger installations at hotels and such tend to have J1772 installed too. So I’v been been hoping there will just be more J1772 rollout.
Hearing that the Bolt protects itself from 277V makes me consider buying one again.
I posted details in the first post. Suffice to say, you’re extremely unlikely to encounter a 277V destination charger, and the car would just refuse to charge even if you did.
I do appreciate the details, but extremely unlikely isn’t good enough. I can’t risk an extremely unlikely case of blowing up my car charger.
If the car will save itself then that is good enough. I feel I can risk an extremely unlikely case of not being able to charge at a station I haven’t tested before.
Tony advised me to carry a volt meter to make sure the station is nota 277V station.
How would you test it with a volt meter? Power isn’t passed until negotiation completes.
You could buy one of these, which must be able to simulate J1772 negotiation:
http://www.umc-j1772.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=56
Most of the Tesla Destination chargers are also paired with a Clipper Creek HSC 60 more than adequate for other EVs and no adapter required. I installed two such setups in my area.
Those are the recent stations. When they are mounted on a post they have the J1772 on there too (often).
But for example I went to a hotel in So Cal with two destination chargers and only one had a J1772.
It appears to me the posts used are Clipper Creek posts. So maybe Clipper Creek throws in an EVSE with the posts when they are delivered?
Good to see TEsla supporting Clipper Creek,a US based company.
And now a comment from a so called “entitled” Tesla owner. Tesla destination chargers are not a free public resource. Why should all EVs be allowed to use the Tesla charging network for free? Did non-Tesla owners pay for the network? No? The money we “entitled” Tesla owners handed over to Tesla for our cars paid for this vast network. It is part of the cost of ownership.
I for one have no problem with non-Tesla cars using the fantastic charging network that Tesla built with our money, but I think you should pay for the use of the charging network just as us “entitled” Tesla owners have. That way the network can be expanded even more with your dollars. If this is not done you can bet technology will be rolled out that enables restrictions on these low power destination chargers rendering your adapter useless. Currently you cannot plug into a Tesla supercharger or their new urban lower power superchargers without the car authenticating with the charger. The same could easily be done for these lower power destination chargers.
Isn’t Tesla given a free plot of land by the business owner to install their Destination charging stations?
Tesla just covers the equipment cost and in some cases a one time installation. The property owner pays taxes on the plot of land and for electricity used by customers. Many states and cities offer tax breaks for EVSE installs as well which either Tesla or the business owner would have received for the install.
So by going to the place of business and paying for a meal or service there, and paying state or local taxes on that service, a user of this adapter would in fact be helping to pay for the cost.
Sure, it is a tiny contribution… but yours is too! 🙂
“Isn’t Tesla given a free plot of land by the business owner to install their Destination charging stations? ”
Sure, but without Tesla and their customers that’s all it would be, a plot of land.
Will you or any other non Tesla owners like to pitch in to deploy these types of chargers?
Which brings me to an idea. Maybe someone COULD get some EV owners to pool together and get some AC L2 10KW EVSE’s deployed.
I actually tried in our parking garage (to add a few more) but they (garage managers) said no. Not even if we EV owners paid for them.
I would indeed! I would personally be willing to put hundreds of dollars towards adding just a few charging stations between Dallas and Houston! I wish there was a non-profit of some kind I could go through.
People have to stop at an RV park to charge or drive out of the way to Austin or college station because there are no L2 or DCFC stations on 45 for about 250 miles.
http://adoptacharger.org
THANKS!
I am going to contact them to see if they can contact our garage facilities group. We’re willng to fork out enough for either 3 JuiceBoxes or 5 OpenEvse’s both 40A. Just hope their willing to get the wiring piped in.
That’s a near program.
Personally I’d rather adopt a fee-based EVSE. They can even keep the money. But free chargers are just abused too often. I feel like I’d enable more new uses for EV owners instead of just constant use by money-spongers if the EVSE costs something to use.
Property owner pays the electricity costs, not Tesla.
I pay to stay at the property, not Tesla.
Property owner decides whether I can use the Tesla station, not Tesla.
I don’t see what the provlem is here?
Any destination charger at a hotel or such is not Tesla equipment/infrastructure. Tesla gives them a free charger and often pays to install it. It is owned and operated by the hotel. They pay electricity, maintenance, lease (if applicable) on the parking spot. And the hotel does this to get more business.
You think the hotel cars if the business comes from Bolt owners instead of Tesla owners? Nope.
This isn’t like Superchargers. It’s basically like when you put your J1772 adapter on to charge. Surely you don’t feel like you’re slighting a non-Tesla owner if you do that at hotel, IKEA, etc.
What you say certainly applies to Tesla Superchargers, but you appear to be completely ignoring the very important distinction between Superchargers and Tesla Destination Chargers.
For Supercharger stations, Tesla generally owns or leases the land, and Tesla pays for the electricity.
Contrariwise, for Destination Chargers, another business (typically a hotel) owns the land and pays for the electricity. It’s the hotel owner who decides who can, or can’t, use the Destination Charger.
On its website, Tesla advertises “Become a charging partner” for its Destination Chargers. If Tesla views the hotel or other business as a partner, then shouldn’t that partner have at least some say in who uses the system?
Tesla says its first two installations are free, implying that beyond that, the property owner has to pay for the system. And I see nothing about who pays for installation; presumably Tesla negotiates with the property owner over who pays what fraction of the installation charge.
Since the hotel (or property owner) bears much or most of the expenses involved, including paying for the electricity, it seems to me that the property owner should have at least some say in who can or can’t use the system, and that would include non-Tesla drivers.
One could certainly make a case that Tesla drivers should get priority in use of Destination Chargers, but I don’t see that it would be reasonable to ask the hotel to refuse to allow one of its guests to use a Tesla Destination Charger just because the guest wasn’t driving a Tesla car. Perhaps if the Tesla owner asks to use the Destination Charger when he makes a reservation at the hotel, then a stall should be reserved for his use. But aside from that, it seems to me it should be strictly first come, first serve, for any car, Tesla or not.
Just my opinion, and for full disclosure, I’m a fan of Tesla Inc., but I don’t drive a Tesla car. (I wish I could!)
The thing that gets me with the entitled owners is that they have no issues with using adapters for the their car to use other networks.
Yep, they conveniently don’t mention that part.
That’s fair. Then Tesla owners can stay off non-Tesla chargers. I’ve twice been blocked at public chargers because a Tesla was using it is a parking space, not even plugged in. Or with their massive batteries, plugged in all day, so I was sweating it to get enough juice to get home.
The adapter is a nice piece of gear to have for traveling, and I wouldn’t be without one on a trip. That said, the Bolt would have charged with equal success and speed using the J1772 plug on the Clipper Creek unit installed at the same location, with no adapter required. Having the adapter would have allowed the Bolt to charge, however, when it otherwise wouldn’t have been able, if the Clipper Creek was in use by another vehicle. Most establishments will have these EVSEs installed such that they are supplied by the same circuit, and output may be limited when the pair are used contemporaneously.
Credit is due to Tesla for adding the hardware to supply J1772 plugs as part of their outreach in developing the network of Destination Charging.
Forgive me, but what makes this an OpEd, while stating that legacy automakers are deceiving with electric offerings is NOT an OpEd? 🙁
Is the ability to do this in question? The legality of it? This seems like a factual statement story and the other one seems like an opinion.
Apologies if I sound ornery, I’m having a rough week!
I, too, was wondering just what makes this an “Op-ed” when it seems to be a rather straightforward user’s report, without any subjective opinion involved.
On the other hand, the article does make a recommendation for a specific product, and even suggests how to save money on the purchase. Since InsideEVs has a policy of not accepting money for publishing any of its articles, perhaps the staff thought it best to run it as an “op-ed” to put some distance between InsideEVs’ usual policies and what appears to be an advertisement for a specific product?
Just to be clear, Brian doesn’t work/represent InsideEVs. He emailed about a review he did talking about his Bolt EV charging at a Tesla destination charger.
We thought it was an interesting story that readers would enjoy…and if he wrote something up, we would put it out.
I don’t want to post his private email to us without his permission, but it didn’t have any specifics on the outcome or products used…but once Brian submitted it, we saw it involved the JDapter, so we thought it best to keep as much professional distance as possible, and kept with the op-ed tag.
So just to be clear: InsideEVs did not receive any compensation for this article, nor did we set-out to promote this product using this story (it’s not something we do). The story was developed independent of us, and came to us completely organically.
To add, if there were other adapter options available, I would have included them, but QCP is literally the only company that makes such a Tesla->J1772 adapter.
What’s the story with this guy selling what looks to be the same adapter, as well as some other interesting stuff?
http://www.umc-j1772.com
More importantly though: did you guys buy that Model 3? Lol
No, our recent NIO EP9 acquisition has left us a bit short this month
I tried to order A Second Tesla Model 3 for the IEVs team, but the Craigslist posting today was for just One Only, sorry ’bout that.
1166 CCS stations in the US:
Since the article fails to mention it, there are something like 13,000 L2 J1772 across the US.