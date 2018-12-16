ChargePoint To Equip M-B Dealerships With Charging Stations For EQC

2 H BY MARK KANE

ChargePoint will be supplying Mercedes-Benz dealers with chargers ahead of the launch of the EQC

Daimler selected ChargePoint to deploy charging solutions for retailers in Germany (Mercedes-Benz Cars, Vans and Trucks), which sounds reasonable as the German manufacturer has been a shareholder of ChargePoint since March 2017.

Daimler is gearing up for the launch of Mercedes-Benz EQ electric cars, while ChargePoint is expanding in Europe, which all meshes. The deal includes:

AC charging stations

150 kW DC fast chargers

“The deal includes the deployment of AC and fast chargers up to 150 kW at Daimler-owned properties beginning this year and into 2019. The charging solutions will be available for retailers of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Vans and Trucks. Daimler retailers across the country are increasingly investing ahead Daimler’s push into electric vehicles in the coming years.”

Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director for Europe, ChargePoint, Inc. said: