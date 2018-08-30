ChargePoint Secures $240 Million In Series H Funding

1 H BY MARK KANE

ChargePoint raised $240 million to keep growing.

ChargePoint announced another successful round of funding. The latest Series H enabled it to raise $240 million, which is the largest round so far. Since inception, ChargePoint has raised more than $500 million.

ChargePoint was able to attract investors from various businesses as electric mobility expands quicker than ever.

“The investors reflect a diverse set of participants, from early market to institutional investors across the energy, financial, venture capital, oil and gas, utility, manufacturing, technology and automotive sectors. The latest fundraising effort comes during the company’s most aggressive growth period in its history, powered by a broad solution portfolio that is accelerating the mass adoption of electric mobility for drivers and businesses.”

Here is a list of some new investors (alphabetically):

American Electric Power

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Chevron Technology Ventures

Clearvision

Daimler Trucks & Buses

GIC

Quantum Energy Partners (lead investor)

And here is a list of returning investors:

BMW i Ventures

Braemar Energy Ventures

Linse Capital

Siemens

Currently, ChargePoint manages a network of over 57,300 charging points (but doesn’t own the chargers), which is roughly 35% more than a year ago. The network includes 924 DC fast chargers (up by 42% within 12 months).

Since inception, ChargePoint has delivered more than 379 GWh of electricity. According to our estimations, more than 140 GWh was dispensed over the past 12 months.

The total number of charging sessions exceed 45 million and nearly 15 million falls upon the past 12 months. It leads us to the conclusion that the average amount of electricity dispensed per one charging session increased to 9.4 kWh.

“Investor excitement in ChargePoint’s future underscores the need for comprehensive charging solutions required to power electric mobility of all forms including electric buses, trucks, and beyond. With recent executive appointments, ChargePoint has expanded its portfolio to facilitate the global transition to electric fleets, which are an essential component of enabling a sustainable and efficient mobility future, as they will drastically reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing transportation efficiency and greatly contributing to the clean energy economy. ChargePoint will use the latest funding in part to further expand its network, continue to build its footprint in Europe and North America, improve the experience for EV drivers, and expand solutions for fleets as the market quickly approaches the mass adoption of electrified transportation. To date, ChargePoint has raised more than half a billion in funding to enable the most comprehensive smart EV charging network around the world. The company’s latest fundraise comes just over a year from the Series G funding round that fueled ChargePoint’s introduction in Europe. In just 18 months, ChargePoint has established a team to support pan-European expansion. In addition, ChargePoint now offers a comprehensive suite of charging solutions that are being deployed across the region.”

Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint said: