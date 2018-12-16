Battery Maker CATL Opens First North American Center In Detroit

3 H BY MARK KANE

New EVs with CATL batteries coming to U.S. “very soon”

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) is opening its first North American sales and service facility in Detroit.

The Chinese lithium-ion battery manufacturer says that wants to strengthen its presence in the U.S. and the new subsidiary will serve local automotive industry.

According to CATL, several US-based businesses are going to launch product with its batteries “very soon”.

“The Company has established partnerships with several US-based businesses that will release products into the market very soon.” “CATL currently supplies the North American market with core battery technologies for EVs and energy storage solutions. The new CATL facility in Detroit will allow the Company to improve the supply of lithium-ion batteries to the US auto market and to support the expansion of EV manufacturing.”

CATL shipped 11.84 GWh of batteries in 2017. This year similar value was achieved in the first nine months.

Allan Wang, General Manager, North America at CATL said:

“2017 was the best year yet for EV sales in the US and around the world. Recent surges in demand require greater innovation in the manufacture and supply of parts and services to support vehicle electrification. Our new Detroit subsidiary, our first in North America, will allow us to serve local needs. By locating close to our customers, we will be able to better understand their needs and improve our global supply chain. We look forward to providing more tailored customer service to our US-based partners and are continuously looking for new partnerships and opportunities in the local market to further the adoption of EVs and other e-mobility solutions.”

