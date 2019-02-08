CATL Delivered China’s Largest 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage

33 M BY MARK KANE

CATL is now doing similarly big ESS projects as Tesla

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) launched in China‘s the largest energy storage system with capacity of 100 MWh, which will complement the world’s first multi-mixed energy power station, which combines into one unified system on the grid several renewable sources:

wind – 400 MW

photovoltaic – 200 MW

concentrated solar power – 50 MW

In terms of capacity, the energy storage system is not far from the world’s largest installation of 129 MWh/100 MW, delivered by Tesla in Australia.

The huge battery at the Luneng Haixi Multi-mixed Energy Demonstration Project in Golmud is required to withstand temperatures from -33.6 to 35.5 degrees Celsius over at least 15 years.

More about the system: