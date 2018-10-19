Carwow Reviews The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Video
Do you know it has cup holders in the trunk?
Mitsubishi slightly refreshed and upgraded the Outlander PHEV for the 2019 model year and it seems that despite aging, after five years this car still is able to remain top plug-in hybrid in Europe (especially in the UK).
In its most recent in-depth review, Carwow brings us tons of insights about the car in an entertaining fashion. Definitely worth a watch before purchasing.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a lot of pros and cons. It could be great for specific driving profiles with city-commuting within 28 miles (45 km) of its all-electric range and also an effective car tax avoidance tool.
On the other hand, Mitsubishi really should consider developing a new generation as the breakneck folding system for the rear seats and inconvenient navigation system do not fit with prices and modern times.
“This is the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The Outlander is one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the UK, but given this new model looks so similar to the previous generation, has enough changed to make you want to consider it? Join Mat as he takes you on a tour of the new Outlander PHEV to see whether the changes are more than skin deep!”
Here is a list of some changes:
- A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency
- The generator output is increased by 10%
- The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95 hp)
- The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)
- The drive battery output is increased by 10%
- 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)
- WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg
- New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)
- New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)
- The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride
- The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power
- Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports
- Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.
