Carwow Reviews The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Video

Do you know it has cup holders in the trunk?

Mitsubishi slightly refreshed and upgraded the Outlander PHEV for the 2019 model year and it seems that despite aging, after five years this car still is able to remain top plug-in hybrid in Europe (especially in the UK).

In its most recent in-depth review, Carwow brings us tons of insights about the car in an entertaining fashion. Definitely worth a watch before purchasing.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a lot of pros and cons. It could be great for specific driving profiles with city-commuting within 28 miles (45 km) of its all-electric range and also an effective car tax avoidance tool.

On the other hand, Mitsubishi really should consider developing a new generation as the breakneck folding system for the rear seats and inconvenient navigation system do not fit with prices and modern times.

“This is the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The Outlander is one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the UK, but given this new model looks so similar to the previous generation, has enough changed to make you want to consider it? Join Mat as he takes you on a tour of the new Outlander PHEV to see whether the changes are more than skin deep!”

