Carvana CEO Says Tesla’s Return Policy Is Enormously Powerful
With the current Tesla return policy, you might enjoy your car for up to a week before returning it
When Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia went on CNBC’s Squawk Alley to discuss Tesla’s new sales strategy, he was full of praise for the electric carmaker. The interview centered around the electric car maker’s move to a new, online-centric sales model. Consequently, the whole procedure of customizing & ordering your vehicle will be a much easier and more pleasant experience. And Garcia praised that decision completely.
However, it’s Tesla’s vehicle return policy that will most likely be a deciding factor for some of the customers. And this is especially true when you take into account their recently improved sales and delivery track record.
“I think every business has its challenges, but they’ve done a pretty good job overall. I wouldn’t be betting against them. I think when you buy a new car, questions are different, but the return policy is enormously powerful like it is on the used side. A customer knows they can return it,” the CEO said.
Currently, Tesla employs a standard return period of one (1) calendar day after delivery. However, some owners might take delivery of their vehicle without even taking it on a test drive or having a demo with some of Tesla’s salespeople. In that case, the company understands that you might require some extra time. After all, you need more time to get to know your vehicle. Hence, in that case, Tesla will grant you a return period of seven (7) calendar days after delivery to return your vehicle. Naturally, subject to the terms and conditions of their return policy.
And for most would-be Tesla owners that might purchase the vehicle online, they will essentially get a grace period of a whole week before making the decision on whether they like the car or not. And we aren’t familiar with a lot of car makers doing the same.
This is a powerful advantage Tesla has against their biggest rivals. And for Tesla, the company might not be at a loss in any case. After all, their vehicles are a highly coveted item. In turn, some of the returned Model 3, Model S or Model X, might find their new home rather quickly. On the other hand, this just shows us in what technologically advanced age are we living in. With a move like this by Tesla, ordering a vehicle is getting as easy as it is ordering a new mobile phone. Or a toaster. You go online, pick your specifications, change the colors and add personal items, and that’s it. You get it delivered in a certain amount of time. You don’t like it? You return it back, no questions asked. And that will make ordering a car a great and an easy to do experience.
And when Tesla decides to offer financing through their website in a similar and easy to do way, the rest of the automotive industry will be hard pressed to make some rather difficult decisions. However, for the most part, there’s nothing wrong with that.
The desirability of a Tesla vehicle makes this practical. There would be no shortage of discount seekers for the ones that do get returned. Also, the costs savings are likely to be much greater than the discounting.
Might not work for a Yugo, but that’s a different story.
Of course there will have to be a few constraints to prevent abuse, like disallowing people from buying and returning a car every month. Should be manageable.
I wonder if test drives are available at any of the galleries that will remain open and if any of the stores will be converted to galleries or service centers. I have a store about 5 miles from me and wonder what will happen there. I am sure the ICE dealerships on either side of the Tesla Store will be happy if it left. Really expected it to become a Gallery or service center….it has a large lot.
I also read where if you had a trade in, you don’t get your care back, just the appraised value applied to the purchase and if you upside down, then you would have to pay the negative balance to return the car. Which all makes sense.
I had to Google who Carvana was, it would have been helpful to have mentioned it in the story. I then clicked on the linked Teslerati story where it’s made clear that they are an online used car dealer, which gives a lot of context to this story. Maybe Carvana are well known in the US, so it’s assumed that readers already know that, but they’re not really known outside (UK here).
It’s not a substitute for a test drive though, because a test drive doesn’t involve buying, registering, financing and trading in a car, which is just a lot of steps to go back on if one does decide the car is not for them after all. A car is just a big and long term commitment which is why I don’t really believe the ordering one could be like ordering a toaster hypothesis, even if there is a compelling return policy.