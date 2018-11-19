  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. 27% Of Cars Sold In Iceland In October 2018 Were Plug-Ins

27% Of Cars Sold In Iceland In October 2018 Were Plug-Ins

5 H BY MARK KANE 3

Plug-in market share approaching one-third.

Iceland again shows that it’s the top plug-in market with record market share of 27% in October! Part of the reason behind such a high result is the general decrease of car sales, but anyways, in the first 10 months of 2018. some 18% of cars sold in Iceland were rechargeable.

In October, sales amounted to about 267 plug-ins, which shows how tiny the market is. The biggest player in Iceland is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with 66 sales last month and 888 YTD (compared to 3,012 plug-ins overall). There is a chance that the Outlander PHEV will become the first model to pass 1,000 sales in one year.

News from Iceland
Iceland's Famous Route 1 That Circles Island Gets >20 Fast Chargers
Musk Says Tesla Will Expedite Into Iceland
Nordic EV Report Shows How Far Ahead Region Really Is

Great insights and data from Iceland were provided by the EV Sales Blog.

Categories: Sales

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "27% Of Cars Sold In Iceland In October 2018 Were Plug-Ins"

newest oldest most voted
ModernMarvelFan

3,012 cars make 27% of the market? That is a tiny market.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

It only has about 348,580 people.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Ocean Railroader

When I went to Iceland to drive around for two days gas was eight dollars a gallon and the car we made the mistake of renting got 7 miles a gallon.

If I ever go back to Iceland that is one place I’m renting a EV.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago