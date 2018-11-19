27% Of Cars Sold In Iceland In October 2018 Were Plug-Ins

5 H BY MARK KANE

Plug-in market share approaching one-third.

Iceland again shows that it’s the top plug-in market with record market share of 27% in October! Part of the reason behind such a high result is the general decrease of car sales, but anyways, in the first 10 months of 2018. some 18% of cars sold in Iceland were rechargeable.

In October, sales amounted to about 267 plug-ins, which shows how tiny the market is. The biggest player in Iceland is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with 66 sales last month and 888 YTD (compared to 3,012 plug-ins overall). There is a chance that the Outlander PHEV will become the first model to pass 1,000 sales in one year.

Great insights and data from Iceland were provided by the EV Sales Blog.