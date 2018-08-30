Cars.com Conducts Child Seat Test On Tesla Model X

52 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the Tesla Model X stack up when it comes to using car seats?

The Tesla Model X is one of few options for big families hoping to go all-electric. As those families are working to make their final decision, information related to how many car seats can fit in the vehicle, ease of installation, and overall impressions are quite important. Cars.com has completed its detailed car seat test on the Tesla crossover. Let’s have a look at what the publication discovered.

First of all, Cars says you can fit two car seats in the second row of the Model X, as well as two in the available third row. Overall, the test revealed that the Model X is a “mixed bag” as far as installing car seats is concerned. However, there’s a bit of a caveat to that statement.

Installing car seats in the second row proved easy. The Latch anchors were easy to access and use. On the other hand, third-row car-seat installation wasn’t as issue free, but it’s important to note that Cars pointed out its appreciation for the fact that the Model X even has third-row anchors in the first place. While they may not be the easiest to access, many three-row vehicles don’t offer them in the first place.

The test results are as follows:

Solid Infant seat, grade A: This seat was easy to install, and our 5-foot-6-inch-tall front passenger had ample room.

Rear-facing convertible, grade A: Another easy install. This seat and our front passenger also had plenty of room.

Booster, grade A: In the second row, the fixed head restraint didn’t affect how the booster sat on the seat. Also, the Model X’s stable buckles will make it easier for kids to buckle up independently. So-So Latch, grade B: In the second row, two sets of anchors sit just within the seat bight, where the back and bottom cushions meet; connection was easy. There are three tether anchors, but they’re buried in carpet and you have to fish around for them to make connection.

Forward-facing convertible, grade B: In the second row, the fixed head restraint didn’t interfere with how the car seat fit on the seat. It was easy to connect to the lower Latch anchors, but we had to dig in the seatback carpet to connect to the top tether anchor.

Third-row access, grade C: The opening to the third row is small, and the step-in height is tall. What’s worse, the gullwing doors don’t open high enough, so banging your head is inevitable.

Third-row Latch, grade C: The two sets of anchors in the third row are deep-set and the upholstery is stiff, complicating access. There are two top tether anchors clearly marked, but they’re also buried in the seatback’s carpet, making it a chore to connect.

Third-row forward-facing car seat, grade C: The fixed head restraint didn’t push the car seat off the seatback, but the install wasn’t easy due to buried Latch and tether anchors.

Third-row booster, grade B: Again, the fixed head restraint wasn’t an issue with fit, but the buckles are on arms that fold into the seat. Also, the buckle button is black instead of black and red, which decreases visibility. Both of these issues make it hard for kids to buckle up independently. Skip It None

These car seat tests are performed using a Graco TurboBooster seat, a Britax Marathon convertible seat, and a Graco SnugRide Classic Connect 30 infant-safety seat. Follow the link below for more information related to the Cars.com grading scale and methodology.

Source: Cars.com

