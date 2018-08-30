Cars.com Conducts Car Seat Test On Tesla Model 3

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Cars.com says despite the Tesla Model 3’s “dazzling design and technological wizardry,” it’s ordinary as far as car seats are concerned.

We should be clear here that the word “ordinary” is not used to say that the Tesla Model 3 is a bad choice for car seats. In fact, Cars.com is simply saying that the car is “normal,” much like many other family sedans when it comes to car seat tests.

According to Cars.com testing, the Model 3 fits two car seats in the second row. A previous video that we shared shows a family with three children in car seats in the second row (above). This really comes down to what brand and size the seats are. Like many vehicles of this size, you’ll likely be able to get three seats in the Tesla, so it’s up to you. However, we’d feel much safer going with Cars’ recommendation of two car seats since the publication has years of experience with testing.

The test results are as follows:

Solid Rear-facing convertible, grade A: This seat had ample room and it was easier to connect to the Latch anchors with the convertible’s chunkier connectors than it was with the infant seat’s thin, hooklike connectors. So-So Latch, grade B : The two sets of lower anchors aren’t set too deeply into the seat bight, but the upholstery is stiff so accessing the anchor required a bit of muscle to connect when installing the infant seat with its skinnier, hooklike connectors. With the convertible seat’s thicker, more rigid connectors, it wasn’t a problem. The three tethers on the rear shelf are clearly marked for easy connection.

Forward-facing convertible, grade B: This seat installed easily, but the fixed head restraint pushed the car seat forward on the seatback, which is not ideal. It should be flush against the seatback.

These car seat tests are performed using a Graco TurboBooster seat, a Britax Marathon convertible seat, and a Graco SnugRide Classic Connect 30 infant-safety seat. Follow the link below for more information related to the Cars.com grading scale and methodology.

Source: Cars.com

