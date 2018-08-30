  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Carlos Ghosn Unanimously Discharged By Nissan Board of Directors

Carlos Ghosn Unanimously Discharged By Nissan Board of Directors

3 H BY MARK KANE 20

Carlos Ghosn once united Renault and Nissan, but now he’s out.

The board of directors for Nissan, as expected, decided to remove Carlos Ghosn and Greg Kelly from Representative Director positions (Ghosn was also Chairman of the Board).

The decision was made after reviewing a detailed report of the internal investigation, which later prompted prosecutors to arrest Carlos Ghosn and Greg Kelly a few days ago.

Nissan adds that “the long-standing Alliance partnership with Renault remains unchanged”.”

Carlos Ghosn in the past
Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Sides With Tesla CEO Elon Musk - Fuel Cell Vehicles Are a No Go
Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn On Corporate Marriages And How To Avoid Divorce
Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn: Only Viable Solution Is Electrification

If the allegations are confirmed, we should see similar decisions made by the other companies in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Press release:

Nissan Board of Directors announces decisions

The board of directors for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. met today at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama

The board of directors for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. met today at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama. At the beginning of the session, the board acknowledged the significance of the matter and confirmed that the long-standing Alliance partnership with Renault remains unchanged and that the mission is to minimize the potential impact and confusion on the day-to-day cooperation among the Alliance partners. After reviewing a detailed report of the internal investigation, the board voted unanimously:

  • To discharge Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the Board
  • To discharge Carlos Ghosn as Representative Director
  • To discharge Greg Kelly as Representative Director
  • To study the creation of a special committee to appropriately take advice from an independent third party regarding the governance management system and better governance of director compensation. Further to the mandate, the three independent directors – Masakazu Toyoda, Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan – will lead this matter.
  • To approve establishment of an advisory committee chaired by Masakazu Toyoda and including Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan. The committee will propose nominations from the board of directors for the position of Chairman of the Board.

Source: Reuters

Categories: Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

20 Comments on "Carlos Ghosn Unanimously Discharged By Nissan Board of Directors"

newest oldest most voted
Alaa Sadek

Never liked him.

Vote Up2-11Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Clive

🙄

Carlos might not like you either.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
pjwood1

And what Nissan didn’t “like” seems to be what this was about. I’m with Daily Kanban, and Bertel Schmitt on this one. The details that have become Nissan’s lever likely got them out of having to go before shareholders. What is the likelihood Nissan resists the future, without Ghosn?
https://dailykanban.com/2018/11/ghosn-scandal-day-2-toxic-perks-and-a-chart-that-got-me-fired/

This story is becoming like any other in modern journalism. The Wall Street Journal’s fresh lead story reads like they’re towing the line for Nissan. It says nothing about their seizing control. I hate to be cynical, but it is just too easy. Bad enough, the car company may have other motives. But don’t doubt a major paper wouldn’t facilitate what, in the end, would serve its interests over “journalism’s”.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Warren Hurd

They should hire Elon Musk

Vote Up0-5Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Roy_H

Elon is already seriously over worked. No time for another company. Besides Elon only wants to run companies he started and controls.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nono13

He didn’t start Tesla.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

He made Tesla what it is.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Roy_H

But he did finance it right from the beginning. And Eberhard had no vision to go beyond being a niche manufacturer of the Roadster, one of the reasons Musk took over.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Roy_H

I don’t think he did anything really wrong, just allocated some expenses to the company that should have been paid privately. He was not embezzling large sums, simply an error in judgement. I think there are some on the board that wanted him out, and this was their chance. Normally could have just been reprimanded and paid back the amount.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

I don’t know, a million here, a million there and before you know it, we are talking some serious money.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

Idiots.

This is only about power and control that they still don’t have.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
esto_perpetua

@Roy_H keeps their books, so he knows.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bill Howland

The fact that he built big homes in places like Beirut where they have no possible interest using partially Nissan Funds was raising eyebrows.

No offense – but Nissan is far more concerned with the facts of the matter than what Roy_H thinks. Also it is not all that great for optics when your Chairmen are arrested by the Japanese Gov’t for 10 days..

Since he was the Savior of Nissan, I’m sure that for a while, everyone turned a Blind Eye – but sooner or later – it comes down to – “What have you done for me Lately?”

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
ziv

Talk about an epic rise, and then fall… This is looking like a Greek tragedy, a modern Prometheus Bound, with Ghosn attempting to give man the “fire” of full utility electric vehicles only to be damned by the God-like powers that be. Or the Japanese justice system, in this case.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

Deliberately done.

It’s going to be interesting because he still is a pivotal part of their alliance.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
CDAVIS

High stakes corporate politics… can get bloody at times. Old Guard rising up and stabbing Carols in the back to prevent significant further consolidation of Renault-Nissan that Carlos had planned.

Will likely result in slow spiral dive of Renault-Nissan.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

Sad but true.

I will Vote with my wallet.

I am no longer buying Nissan.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mister G

I hope this is not the end of Nissan Leaf.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Clive

Nothing would surprise me at this point.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
William

Gosh, just like that, Goshen’s gone!

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago