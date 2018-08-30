Carlos Ghosn Unanimously Discharged By Nissan Board of Directors

The board of directors for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. met today at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama. At the beginning of the session, the board acknowledged the significance of the matter and confirmed that the long-standing Alliance partnership with Renault remains unchanged and that the mission is to minimize the potential impact and confusion on the day-to-day cooperation among the Alliance partners. After reviewing a detailed report of the internal investigation, the board voted unanimously:
- To discharge Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the Board
- To discharge Carlos Ghosn as Representative Director
- To discharge Greg Kelly as Representative Director
- To study the creation of a special committee to appropriately take advice from an independent third party regarding the governance management system and better governance of director compensation. Further to the mandate, the three independent directors – Masakazu Toyoda, Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan – will lead this matter.
- To approve establishment of an advisory committee chaired by Masakazu Toyoda and including Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan. The committee will propose nominations from the board of directors for the position of Chairman of the Board.
And what Nissan didn’t “like” seems to be what this was about. I’m with Daily Kanban, and Bertel Schmitt on this one. The details that have become Nissan’s lever likely got them out of having to go before shareholders. What is the likelihood Nissan resists the future, without Ghosn?
https://dailykanban.com/2018/11/ghosn-scandal-day-2-toxic-perks-and-a-chart-that-got-me-fired/
This story is becoming like any other in modern journalism. The Wall Street Journal’s fresh lead story reads like they’re towing the line for Nissan. It says nothing about their seizing control. I hate to be cynical, but it is just too easy. Bad enough, the car company may have other motives. But don’t doubt a major paper wouldn’t facilitate what, in the end, would serve its interests over “journalism’s”.
I don’t think he did anything really wrong, just allocated some expenses to the company that should have been paid privately. He was not embezzling large sums, simply an error in judgement. I think there are some on the board that wanted him out, and this was their chance. Normally could have just been reprimanded and paid back the amount.
I don’t know, a million here, a million there and before you know it, we are talking some serious money.
This is only about power and control that they still don’t have.
The fact that he built big homes in places like Beirut where they have no possible interest using partially Nissan Funds was raising eyebrows.
No offense – but Nissan is far more concerned with the facts of the matter than what Roy_H thinks. Also it is not all that great for optics when your Chairmen are arrested by the Japanese Gov’t for 10 days..
Since he was the Savior of Nissan, I’m sure that for a while, everyone turned a Blind Eye – but sooner or later – it comes down to – “What have you done for me Lately?”
Talk about an epic rise, and then fall… This is looking like a Greek tragedy, a modern Prometheus Bound, with Ghosn attempting to give man the “fire” of full utility electric vehicles only to be damned by the God-like powers that be. Or the Japanese justice system, in this case.
Deliberately done.
It’s going to be interesting because he still is a pivotal part of their alliance.
High stakes corporate politics… can get bloody at times. Old Guard rising up and stabbing Carols in the back to prevent significant further consolidation of Renault-Nissan that Carlos had planned.
Will likely result in slow spiral dive of Renault-Nissan.
I will Vote with my wallet.
I am no longer buying Nissan.
I hope this is not the end of Nissan Leaf.
Gosh, just like that, Goshen’s gone!