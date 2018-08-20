CarGurus Mostly Impressed With 2018 Chevy Bolt EV

4 H BY WADE MALONE

Michael Perkins climbs Mount Diablo in the Bolt EV.

After spending some time with the Chevy Bolt EV, CarGurus reviewer Michael Perkins has come away “pretty impressed.” The 6.5 second 0-60 time and electric vehicle instant torque means the car is a blast to drive. Responsive steering, strong regenerative braking and a low center of gravity further improve the driving experience.

Despite the sportier aspects, the Bolt EV’s efficiency and energy usage screens caught his attention. After a full week of driving followed by an ascent to the top of Mount Diablo, Perkins has not needed to charge the long range electric vehicle even once.

Android Auto and Apple Carplay standard is also a plus although some might prefer built in navigation.

Of course, the Bolt EV is not perfect. The review knocks the size and comfort of the seats. The ride can get bouncy over rough terrain and the Michelin all season tires also are easily “pushed to their limits.”

Perkins also suggests skipping the ‘premier’ trim due to the distinctly Chevrolet hard plastics and less than stellar leather seat quality. Visibility is also good enough that he believes many of the optional safety features aren’t worth upgrading for.

For the rest of the details, check out the embedded video or read the complete review at the link below.

A starting price less than $37,500 makes the Bolt an attractive option for electric-vehicle shoppers, especially while the U.S. government’s $7,500 EV tax credit exists. But consider its 238-mile range, spritely performance, and 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA, and the Bolt EV isn’t just a compelling offer, it’s the best deal in the EV segment. An electric motor pairs with 60 kWh worth of batteries stored under the Bolt’s floor. In total drivers enjoy the equivalent of 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, but the delivery of all that power is completely different from what they’d find in a gas- or diesel-powered car. Managed by a 1-speed transmission, the torque arrives instantly, meaning the Bolt EV can sprint to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds. Additionally, aggressive regenerative braking means Bolt EV drivers can enjoy 1-pedal driving. Chevrolet’s 10.2-inch touchscreen runs a unique version of MyLink that, along with supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allows the driver to view their energy consumption—and what’s using all that energy.

