CarGurus Mostly Impressed With 2018 Chevy Bolt EV
Michael Perkins climbs Mount Diablo in the Bolt EV.
After spending some time with the Chevy Bolt EV, CarGurus reviewer Michael Perkins has come away “pretty impressed.” The 6.5 second 0-60 time and electric vehicle instant torque means the car is a blast to drive. Responsive steering, strong regenerative braking and a low center of gravity further improve the driving experience.
Despite the sportier aspects, the Bolt EV’s efficiency and energy usage screens caught his attention. After a full week of driving followed by an ascent to the top of Mount Diablo, Perkins has not needed to charge the long range electric vehicle even once.
Android Auto and Apple Carplay standard is also a plus although some might prefer built in navigation.
Of course, the Bolt EV is not perfect. The review knocks the size and comfort of the seats. The ride can get bouncy over rough terrain and the Michelin all season tires also are easily “pushed to their limits.”
Perkins also suggests skipping the ‘premier’ trim due to the distinctly Chevrolet hard plastics and less than stellar leather seat quality. Visibility is also good enough that he believes many of the optional safety features aren’t worth upgrading for.
For the rest of the details, check out the embedded video or read the complete review at the link below.
Video Description via CarGurus on YouTube:
A starting price less than $37,500 makes the Bolt an attractive option for electric-vehicle shoppers, especially while the U.S. government’s $7,500 EV tax credit exists. But consider its 238-mile range, spritely performance, and 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA, and the Bolt EV isn’t just a compelling offer, it’s the best deal in the EV segment.
An electric motor pairs with 60 kWh worth of batteries stored under the Bolt’s floor. In total drivers enjoy the equivalent of 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, but the delivery of all that power is completely different from what they’d find in a gas- or diesel-powered car. Managed by a 1-speed transmission, the torque arrives instantly, meaning the Bolt EV can sprint to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds. Additionally, aggressive regenerative braking means Bolt EV drivers can enjoy 1-pedal driving.
Chevrolet’s 10.2-inch touchscreen runs a unique version of MyLink that, along with supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allows the driver to view their energy consumption—and what’s using all that energy.
CHEVY BOLT EV
Source: CarGurus
Categories: Chevrolet
21 Comments on "CarGurus Mostly Impressed With 2018 Chevy Bolt EV"
“it’s the best deal in the EV segment” = Mostly impressed (for article title). I don’t understand the bias that InsideEVs pushes. Given the actual quote from the review, the title would be expected to read “CarGurus calls 2018 Chevy Bolt the best deal in the EV segment”, what’s up InsideEVs why the censoring of the articles text?
Huh?
I own a Bolt EV and love the car and wrote the article. I don’t think that “mostly impressed” is negative at all.
The ‘best deal’ quote isn’t from the article but from the youtube video description. And it is embedded right on the page so it certainly isn’t ‘censored.’
The video review itsslf was primarily positive but he did have some negative points to make as well so I noted them. Ignoring the negatives and only reporting the positives isn’t something we do at InsideEVs. We don’t do it for Tesla either! 🙂
Very much agreed.
Think the issue here for me, is that in a Model 3 review, you just say check out this review of the Model 3, but here for the Bolt you make a determination of the reviewers opinion and stick it in the title. That opinion is not a stated conclusion of the review, which as you state in the reviewers YouTube description is “best deal”.
We could also compare to the Business Insider review of model 3 which was very positive, but the title goes from “completely brilliant” (reviewer) to “In Love”, but again “Best Deal” (reviewer) drops to “Mostly Impressed”.
I generally enjoy the reporting at InsideEVs and support the work you do. I appreciate the reporting of issues with all EVs including Teslas, but feel that there is a tone bias to Tesla.
Each writer has a different way that they handle titles based on the information that is given to them. There is not one single person behind the scenes making sure that Tesla titles sound positive and GM titles sound bad. We just published two very negative Tesla stories and are feeling the burn from the commenters. Anything that is not Tesla-positive gets blasted in the comments for being fake news. Nonetheless, we will continue to publish stories from both sides. With that being said, I will pass on the word that we should be even more meticulous with titles. But, I do promise you that it is never intentional.
Totally agree Wade, Bolt is a very good car, if it just had slightly better looks, and comfort, GM would have a full on hit on their hands.
The seat hurt my butt! Other than that, a great car.
The tires are prone to losing traction. That’s my one beef with the Bolt.
He complained about the seats but I think he was just parroting what other reiviews have said and what some “larger” people have complained about since early on. Also, he called the paddle brake a “paddle shifter” … it’s a brake not a shifter.
The test he did seemed pretty good and quite telling. As an early BoltEV owner (December 2016)I was surprised to see yet another reivew … but I think the design of his test up Mt. Diablo on a day trip after driving the BoltEV around for a week as a daily driver is a very real-world type of test for a review. It’s something anyone of us would do; he had some objective quality to his review as opposed to the Edmunds Review / Comparison: Leaf v BoltEV v Tesla M3 (this seemed completely contrived and artificial for example).
The seats don’t bother me at all either, although they are a far cry from our Volt or the Model 3 seats.
I have also talked to plenty of people who the front seats just don’t work for. They don’t seem to accompdate all body types. People should certainly try the car for themselves before they write the car off though!
On the other hand, for passengers riding in the back seat I’ve only heard compliments on the roominess and seating position.
Right – and the ergonomics of the Model 3 rear seat leaves a lot to be desired, apparently.
Exactly, the Bolt rear seat is much better then Model 3’s in design and comfort… I like in the back of the Bolt you can easily see out the front… Sorry, I am a bit of a backseat driver, and like to see out to give the driver advice. Haha!
I also felt the seats were OK, but in the market OK falls just a bit short for many buyers.
Fair review. He came to the same conclusion I did with regard for trim levels. While I would have liked some of the extras in the Premier, I couldn’t justify the added expense, so bought the LT. He’s missing the added advantage of the regen paddle on the steering wheel. While it does increase braking in D mode, it also increases braking in L mode. The most aggressive braking occurs in L with the paddle engaged. I use it all the time. The impressive regenerative braking and the way Chevy set up the one pedal driving is one of the Bolt’s greatest strengths IMO.
It really is a great car and really doesn’t have any real competition in it’s market space.
The Bolt seats cost me $14,000 because they’re the reason I ended up buying a Tesla instead. I’m 5’11” 175 lbs and the seats were absolutely excruciating.
Oddly my Volt seats were extremely comfortable and supportive. How the same automaker produces both seats is beyond me.
Also 5’11” and around 170lbs, and although the seats are firmer than most, I don’t have a problem with comfort. Its very interesting how divisive the seats are.
Mary Barra should answer for those seats.
How long has GM been making cars?
There clearly should be some expert at building seats in GM somewhere and that person should be given the job of giving a $40,000+ car Excellent seats.
This looks like a clear marketing attempt to keep sales low.
Along what that torsion beam suspension and plastic interior.
Yeah, as also an ‘early’ BOLT ev owner ( I purchased mine in February 2017 – the first sale In Western NY), agreed that the BOLT ev is a great car in many ways. The Premier trim was also much too expensive especially since I preferred the Cloth Seating which to me is much more comfortable than the Premier’s Leather.
AS good as it is, competing companies are coming out with vehicles that best it range – the pricey Model 3, and also the Hyundai Kona due this fall.
Seeing as GM has promised plenty of ‘electrified’ (whatever that means) vehicles in the near future, I certainly wouldn’t mind if they reclaimed the Maximum Range title of the ‘value’ segment – especially since decreasing battery prices means its less difficult to put a larger battery in the vehicle.
The Bolt is a good car, well engineered, and built. Too bad GM did not spend some more time on the looks and comfort, they would have had a runaway hit…
And this is why Tesla is beating all challengers.
Tesla has continuous improvement, just like the computer industry.
Tesla doesn’t have 7 year update cycles.
Not to mention that GM should know how to build seats for a company this old.
No question, GM tried too hard to make the car reasonably priced… I think GM misread the market, the rumors I hear on the flagship Caddy EV coming at the end of 2020 GM did not repeat this mistake, I understand that baby is going to be luxury all the way. Have to wait and see if they get the design right?