Car And Driver Says Kia Niro EV Is A Spectacular Electric Car

11 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Kia Niro EV packs range and features, but can people get one?

The story continues to be much the same when it comes to reviews of the 2019 Kia Niro EV. According to Car and Driver, it’s a solid car and boasts plenty of standard equipment, practicality, and sophistication. However, its limited availability is a significant drawback. While pricing hasn’t been officially announced, some publications have noted that the Niro EV’s only other major fault may be its sticker price, which should come in around $37,000 to $38,000.

C&D points out that this car should not be seen as a typical compliance EV, despite the fact that Kia only plans to sell it in 12 states. Some will surely argue that an electric car’s lack of availability automatically defines it as a compliance car. However, regardless of its limited availability, C&D believes it offers much more than one might expect.

While the Niro EV is not sporty, it provides commendable driving dynamics. You won’t find yourself spinning the tires, but it delivers sufficient acceleration, not to mention the instant torque that’s a welcome trait of nearly every EV powertrain. In addition, the Niro offers a quiet, well-built cabin with comfortable seats. C&D even goes so far to say that its feels “solid” and “sturdy,” unlike offerings from Tesla and Chevrolet. Still, it isn’t void of hard plastics or cheap finishes. The Niro EV offers more legroom than its corporate cousin — the Hyundai Kona Electric — as well as the Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model 3. However, its raised rear-seat floor means your knees will be riding higher than you might prefer.

In terms of standard equipment, the Niro EV shines. You get a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a praiseworthy assortment of advanced driver assistance technologies and 100-kW DC fast-charging capability. Step up to the Premium trim and you’ll enjoy leather front seats, heated and cooled front seats, an 8-inch touch screen, a sunroof, and a hi-fidelity Harman Kardon audio system.

C&D doesn’t seem thrilled about the Niro EV’s brake feel on hard stops, as well as its heavy steering feel. It also notes that one-pedal driving is tedious since you have to use the car’s steering-wheel-mounted paddles. However, aside from these small issues and the vehicle’s availability concerns, the publication is quite impressed.

Let us know what you think of the Kia Niro EV in the comment section below.

Source: Car And Driver