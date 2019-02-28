You Can’t Order A Tesla Until After A Big Announcement At 5:00 EST

52 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

We’ll have the official news when it drops at 5:00 EST (2:00 PST).

If you had intended to purchase a Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model 3 this afternoon, forget about it. When you click on the “purchase” option of any of models on automaker’s website, you’ll be redirected to a screen bearing the message “The wait is almost over.” So, what does it all even mean?

Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk tweeted a series of cryptic messages (embedded below) that point to an announcement of some sort. While some may have thought he was talking about finally revealing the long-awaited Supercharger Version 3 update, this suspension of orders points to something bigger.

Could it be the $35,000 Model 3 will now become available? Or, does it have something to do with the Model Y? Come join us for an hour of speculation in Comments!

Musk just changed his Twitter avatar to a black Tesla Model 3.

This is a developing story…

Thursday 2pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2019

California — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2019

Some Tesla news — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2019

H/T to Daniel Zorrilla and Earl of Frunkpuppy