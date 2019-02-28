  1. Home
52 M BY DOMENICK YONEY 42

We’ll have the official news when it drops at 5:00 EST (2:00 PST).

If you had intended to purchase a Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model 3 this afternoon, forget about it. When you click on the “purchase” option of any of models on automaker’s website, you’ll be redirected to a screen bearing the message “The wait is almost over.” So, what does it all even mean?

Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk tweeted a series of cryptic messages (embedded below) that point to an announcement of some sort. While some may have thought he was talking about finally revealing the long-awaited Supercharger Version 3 update, this suspension of orders points to something bigger.

Could it be the $35,000 Model 3 will now become available? Or, does it have something to do with the Model Y? Come join us for an hour of speculation in Comments!

Musk just changed his Twitter avatar to a black Tesla Model 3.

This is a developing story…

H/T to Daniel Zorrilla and Earl of Frunkpuppy

42 Comments on "You Can’t Order A Tesla Until After A Big Announcement At 5:00 EST"

Viking79

FSD or different options on the 3? 1 Hour to find out?

49 minutes ago
E(V)quality

Hardware 3.0 announcement probably. For full FSD it’s still too early, but I guess they will add the option again.

17 minutes ago
Viking79

Yes, what I mean by FSD is HW 3 with maybe some features from FSD enabled (start rolling out a few updates, who knows, stop sign recognition or anything that might eventually work to FSD).

2 minutes ago
Clive

Funding Secured !

J/K

47 minutes ago
CaptJackSparrow

BLAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!

Good one.

20 minutes ago
westcoaster

$35,000 car is here but I secretly hope they are announcing the Model Y but I doubt it as why not cash in on M3 sales rather than have people delay buying something because they now go on the Model Y wait list.

43 minutes ago
Viking79

Maybe possible, but I suspect we have more warning for that, media event, etc.

40 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

I want to think it’s $35,000 Model 3, but then why suspend sale of Model S and Model X too?

21 minutes ago
Viking79

That is a good point, which makes the FSD announcement more likely as that would be for all models.

20 minutes ago
Paul Stoller

HW3 update?, It’s common to all vehicles.

19 minutes ago
TJKR

Tesla Scooter.

39 minutes ago
Clarity

Autonomous flamethrower.

3 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

400 mile Model S.

You heard it here first, ha.

34 minutes ago
Josh Bryant

Model S/X battery changes and base Model 3 is my guess.

28 minutes ago
Josh Bryant

And I was almost done with the sales predictions article. This might throw a wrench in it.

27 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

I want to believe.

14 minutes ago
Bloggin

That’s what I was thinking because what someone would order today won’t be what they will be manufacturing, so sales are suspended until the announcement. While at the same time the base Model 3, since they should all be on the same cell technology, easing production.

Then again the production model of Y was approved months ago and Tesla needs to start production in the US to work out the details before launching in China in 4th qtr. But this may need to wait until 3rd quarter.

I am also betting on more range and lower price for the base Model 3 than the 220 and $35k.

Also an update on the Supercharger network.

7 minutes ago
Tim Miser

Elon stepping down/being removed from Tesla board.

32 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

It’s not that. Definitely product-related.

21 minutes ago
NewsCoulomb

Tesla adopting North American CCS, so a new option will be available on the order screen.

29 minutes ago
Mick Jones

Well, it’s also comes up from on the UK site and we don’t have the M3 yet, so I don’t think it’s anything to do with the M3. Could be a new model or battery size.

28 minutes ago
CDAVIS

My guess: A Model 3 ~$729/month “subscription” option… with a new car update each 36 months… and/or $35K Model 3.

27 minutes ago
Dav8or

That’s my guess. Likely they will now lease the Model 3. Either that or opening the books on the SR3, or possibly just releasing the actual performance specs for the SR3.

11 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I thought lease availability.

10 minutes ago
SansIce

Maybe the Pick up truck in addition to the 35K 3 and Model Y?

27 minutes ago
Mick Jones

10% reduction on all Tesla prices worldwide.

24 minutes ago
will_c

Model 3 Roof Rack available. Finally!

23 minutes ago
James P Heartney

Possibilities:

• Model Y
• $35k Model 3
• Tesla Pickup
• FSD
• New batteries based on Maxwell tech
• Something to do with home solar/storage

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Joe

Leasing?

19 minutes ago
carcus

35K M3. Final answer.

23 minutes ago
CaptJackSparrow

No, a Pickemup Truck there sir!

17 minutes ago
carcus

Ha. Well, a feller needs a way to haul his e-bike around once in a while. (at least I do, beings I sent the wheel out for a re-build).

/how’s the Captain?
//you’re like the only guy who can collect vote downs faster than me. Impressive.

9 minutes ago
CaptJackSparrow

Been busy for a long while. Still visit my Cheers location for beer and chickenwings at H( . y . )ters.
Haven’t had much time to visit EV sites and post…….lol

3 minutes ago
Taylor B

Definitely Full Self Driving/Update to new Hardware 3

23 minutes ago
Thomas J Villars

Battery refresh. All models getting a 50 mile buff, no change in price.

19 minutes ago
OZleaf

Right Hand Drive M3…I Hope!!

18 minutes ago
TomArt

It would have to be the base Model 3, wouldn’t it? Revealing a new model would be a big event with press and whatnot, just like the S, X, 3, Semi & Roadster.

And what are people waiting for the most from Tesla, with the greatest consternation and anxiety (consumers & investors globally), than the $35k Model 3? That would affect orders, though it wouldn’t affect the S and X, you would think.

Well, Musk got what Tesla always needs – more clicks without spending a penny…

17 minutes ago
T.W.

Given the opportunity wordplay here…
1. $35k model 3
2. Supercharger V3
3. Product announcement announcement. (Reveal of a reveal date)

15 minutes ago
westcoaster

Maybe Tesla bought Zero motorcycles – I wish

12 minutes ago
God/Bacardi

Model Y reveal event date, reduced price (along with debundled options) for all vehicles, Model 3 leasing, updated S/X including front and rear bumpers and self driving target date…Possibly new Roadster 2.0 details included some “thruster” details?

10 minutes ago
Yves Laurin

My guess is that it is related to the recent acquisition, more range for same price

4 minutes ago
Benz

“Great things are launching at 2pm”

THINGS

That means more than just ONE thing.

But why would they suspend orders for all three EV models?

And why only for a period of one hour? Why not for a full day?

All three EV models will get a certain change in options.

Perhaps an important sotware update?

Perhaps all three EV models will be equipped with that new chip for Autopilot functionality?

We will know it in about 10 minutes.

7 seconds ago