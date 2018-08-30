Can You Sleep In A Jaguar I-Pace? Let’s Find Out

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

This video gives you a response to a question you probably never would have asked yourself

For Bjørn Nyland, a guy who eats and sleeps EVs, asking questions most of us would never ask seems to be the norm. In this video, Bjørn goes to showcase whether a person could sleep in the Jaguar I-Pace and how comfortable it would be. While sleeping in your car is somewhat frowned upon in most of Europe, it’s not strictly illegal. And for most of us, there will be a point in time where we have to crash in our cars for the night. No doubt about it.

Even though the Jaguar I-Pace is not a large car, it still can be transformed into sleeping quarters. However, as you will find out from the video below, there are some caveats. First of all, the vehicle is not that large. For a normal sized person, the room – once the rear seats are folded down – may be enough. But, for anyone above 180cm, it could pose a problem. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a rather large glass roof, letting in all that early morning sunshine that’s posed to wake you up. Additionally, some items regarding the car’s cooling and heating system might pose a problem for a good night’s sleep.

The video above gives us a pretty intricate look into how you can turn the Jaguar I-Pace into sleeping quarters. It answers a few rather surprising, albeit interesting questions and gives any I-Pace owner a peace of mind if and when they run into a situation where sleeping in your car becomes a necessity. Press play below and find out how to turn your Jaguar I-Pace into your own private hotel room.