UPDATE: Musk Responds: California’s ZEV Targets Hampered By Rising Truck Sales
4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 30
Simply put, until models like the Ford F150, Dodge RAM, the Toyota RAV4, or the Chevrolet Silverado become fully electric, this trend is hardly going to reverse all on its own.
***UPDATE: We sent a Tweet out to Musk asking for some help in getting the Tesla truck out sooner. Here’s the Tweet and some responses:
Maybe …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2018
Most major customers have tried it & love it. Now we need to finish production design & build it, while avoiding dumb mistakes made with Model 3 production system. Wish it wasn’t so hard to be less stupid over time …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2018
According to a new report released by the California Center for Jobs & the Economy, the light truck market share in Q2 in California was 55.5% – up from 50.4% in the Q2 of 2017. Consumers are buying ever larger vehicles. And that makes for a negative effect on the state’s ability to attain its zero-emission vehicle goals. With fewer models available in this market range, and all of them priced higher than their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterparts, the trend is likely to continue into the foreseeable future.
Furthermore, the report notes how even the small number of models available in this market segment tend to be in the higher upper ends of the market, further hampering sales. The consumer shift towards larger vehicles in other areas of the United States outside of California is growing at an even more alarming pace. These vehicles accounted for 69.6% of new light vehicle sales this quarter alone.
There is limited potential for California’s ZEV policies to have any significant effect beyond its borders. In a nutshell, with a small number of ZEV models offered for the type of vehicle that consumers are interested in, there’s no realistic possibility for the numbers will go up in favor of zero-emission vehicles. This is most notable when you look at how the trend is growing, even with higher fuel prices all across the state. In the Q2 2018 alone, the price for regular gas was $3.66 a gallon, 21.0% higher than the prior year’s $3.03. In turn, this just goes to prove how customers are more interested in the wider selection than just the zero-emission aspect of these vehicles. So, a note to automakers then, make a wide selection of larger electric vehicles. This could reverse this nasty trend of more gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs hitting the road.
According to Kelly Blue Book, there were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year across the nation. While that may be slightly down from the 17.6 million vehicles sold in 2016, the market can be considered pretty stable. Furthermore, Americans have continued their love affair with larger vehicles, where those overwhelmed the sales of smaller passenger cars. Consequently, the two most popular segments included compact and mid-size crossover SUVs. These accounted for about 40% of the entire car sales volume in 2017. Include the pickup trucks and full-size trucks with about 15% of the yearly gross sales volume, and the trend becomes obvious.
While many argue that increasing fuel prices could impact these trends, the current data shows no such conclusion could be made. Hopefully, with more fully-electric SUVs and trucks hitting the market, the customers will recognize the possibilities of these vehicles. All in due time…
Source: Green Car Congress | Business Insider
Categories: Trucks
Leave a Reply
30 Comments on "UPDATE: Musk Responds: California’s ZEV Targets Hampered By Rising Truck Sales"
I won’t by another truck unless Musk makes it!
My last New Purchase was a Nummi (2003) Freemont built Toyota truck, that has just over 200k mi. on it now.
Come on Elon, a 2018 Honda Ridgeline type EV truck (unibody), would be a good start before competing head to head with the full size Big Boyz, like the Ford F-150 / Silverado / Ram / Tundra / Titan / etc…
“Maybe” is a good start, “Definitely” would be music to many ears!
Haha! We said almost the same thing, but I looked at the cost basis…
Cost basis of what? There is no ev truck to compare to. But is get what you’re saying, we need to make the gassers pay for the pollution they make and that will balance things out for future ev trucks.
“Cost basis” as in what saves us a ton of money, costs David Green’s “we”. I’m a consumer, so I’d love 60-80 miles of real world electric truck range, plus a simple range-extender. So much torque.
Does Tesla make range extenders?
Actually, there is a 2019 EV pickup mule running around, but I am not going to tell you where… 😉
hell no, ridgelines are some of the ugliest vehicles on the road…behind the last gen Leaf’s.
The Pre-2017 (2016 and before) Honda Ridgeline is “the ugliest”, is a point that I am sure few will argue!
Actually they are pretty useful though, and that mission would be easier to achieve with current EV tech…
The problem is that future generations are subsidizing our fossil fuel use (along with our amazing appetite for stuff). We don’t really pay the true cost of any of the products we buy, but simply pass that along to future generations who will be combating an ever-more-perilous environment. All so we can buy cheap crap that doesn’t make us any happier.
During this Century, when we burn all of the remaining Fossil Fuels trapped up in the Canadian Tar Sands, future generations will definitely be combating a “perilous environment”.
Now, trying to figure out what that actual future “combating”, in the next Century will actually look like, is still ironically “up in the air”.
Man made Carbon dioxide and Methane, do actually change our current Goldilocks environment.
The pickup is tough, trucks have so much capability and comfort, at reasonable prices, going to be hard to convert to EV. I just drove the 2019 Silverado, and Sierra Denali yesterday, and those trucks are super refined, smooth, quiet, and loaded with tech. They are priced about where a current Model 3 AWD is, and will blow the Model 3 away in comfort, features and capabilities. When you look at cost, if you took all the ICE parts out of the pickup, it would be hard to cut $5K in cost, then add back at least 150KWh battery and BEV drive units, charger, inverter, etc…. 30K, do you think customers will pay 25K more, and thats be before factoring in markup on the EV parts, to have a vehicle with less ultimate capabilities? Hmm, tough. I think the EV pickup has to start out targeting the Honda Ridgeline capabilities and go from there.
Trucks have almost no new tech where it matters. The 6.2’s are still pigs, but favored because they’re so cheap to make. The tech comes from things like on board wi-fi. So what? Vanja should read up on CAFE 2022-2025 reg tightening upon light truck segment, and things like the ZEV MOU’s coverage of multiple states. Thwarting that is why many are buying into the narrative that people want this class of vehicle. People don’t want to spend money on fuel, but until months ago the WSJ was still calling gas “cheap”. A Subaru is a light truck. Anything high enough off the ground gets pollution welfare, as it is. To some extent, people want a higher cabin and to be higher up, but that doesn’t require entering the “light truck” segment. Again, it takes manufacturers, who seek the welfare of dumping more expensive LOW tech on their consumers, and getting away with lower fuel standards. Not every company aims to do this, or adds mpgs by the tenth and acts like they are doing you a favor.
I havent seen a reasonable priced full size truck in years and I havent seen a small truck lately either. I think only Toyota still builds one small pickup and I’ve seen exactly zero of them on the roads lately.
Yeah, where are the small pick-up trucks? Ford Ranger?
Any full duty, full size ICE only truck, is definitely a play today – pay tomorrow type vehicle.
As long as WTI and Brent Crude sell at under $100 per barrel, any 1 ton+ ICE Truck will be difficult to beat, on cost adjusted basis here in North America.
Elon says “maybe”, instead of ‘yes’, because he is obstinate about BEV and knows the profile you spelled out. It calls for EREV, which today’s battery costs (less of them) can do. Workhorse needs funding and talent. The tech is here, and no Ford or GM is going to cannibalize themselves to produce 60KWh long beds, with an engine (the fabled Workhorse W-15). Not for a while, at least.
I agree, what the market needs is a good mass-market, practical PHEV pickup. A BEV pickup would have to be either seriously overpriced (to give it an oversized battery pack) or else would be just an “urban cowboy” pickup for commuters, not a practical workman’s pickup.
From Elon’s earlier comments on the subject, it appears he’s looking at the seriously overpriced market segment for pickups. I don’t find that surprising, since he said years ago that Tesla would never make a PHEV.
I agree with you 100%, PHEV is a logical first step on pickups… We will have to slowly ween truck owners off of their high up 4×4 crew cab trucks, that will not happen overnight.
It’s not that electric trucks are a new thing; they have existed and there’s no reason they could not be built today … using latest battery technology.
Hard to believe that BEV trucks where operational 20 years ago; BUT not available today! Why not?
1998-2002 Ford Ranger Electric Truck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Ranger_EV
1997-1998 Chevy S-10 Electric Truck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chevrolet_S-10_EV
Because those were “test market” vehicles, not mass-market vehicles intended to make a profit for the auto maker.
The F150/Silverado sell more than 1.5 million in the U.S. every year.
Most of those don’t do farming, ranching nor construction work at all.
In the N.A. Truck market, New Full Size Truck sales, to the work-hauling commercial sector, are definitely less than 50%.
Is it a 40/60% split?
The point being if you don’t need one for work, don’t buy one.
People could drive road graders, but we won’t allow that.
Include the Ram (formerly Dodge) and Tundra (Toyota) you are above 2.5 million/yr. and, per Car and Driver some time ago, “their main cargo is air”.
As much as this is required, Tesla has a lot on its plate now. They have the right approach, build the big work trucks first. This is the highest end of the market where the expense can be justified and is also required to get “truck cred”. Tesla will not be regarded as a reasonable alternative to the F150 without the halo effect of the Semi. Model Y can’t come soon enough.
Maybe Musk reads this website? He responded to the Twitter message.
The Toyota RAV4 is a small SUV. I think you mean the Toyota Tundra