BY VANJA KLJAIC

Simply put, until models like the Ford F150, Dodge RAM, the Toyota RAV4, or the Chevrolet Silverado become fully electric, this trend is hardly going to reverse all on its own.

***UPDATE: We sent a Tweet out to Musk asking for some help in getting the Tesla truck out sooner. Here’s the Tweet and some responses:

According to a new report released by the California Center for Jobs & the Economy, the light truck market share in Q2 in California was 55.5% – up from 50.4% in the Q2 of 2017. Consumers are buying ever larger vehicles. And that makes for a negative effect on the state’s ability to attain its zero-emission vehicle goals. With fewer models available in this market range, and all of them priced higher than their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterparts, the trend is likely to continue into the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the report notes how even the small number of models available in this market segment tend to be in the higher upper ends of the market, further hampering sales. The consumer shift towards larger vehicles in other areas of the United States outside of California is growing at an even more alarming pace. These vehicles accounted for 69.6% of new light vehicle sales this quarter alone.

There is limited potential for California’s ZEV policies to have any significant effect beyond its borders. In a nutshell, with a small number of ZEV models offered for the type of vehicle that consumers are interested in, there’s no realistic possibility for the numbers will go up in favor of zero-emission vehicles. This is most notable when you look at how the trend is growing, even with higher fuel prices all across the state. In the Q2 2018 alone, the price for regular gas was $3.66 a gallon, 21.0% higher than the prior year’s $3.03. In turn, this just goes to prove how customers are more interested in the wider selection than just the zero-emission aspect of these vehicles. So, a note to automakers then, make a wide selection of larger electric vehicles. This could reverse this nasty trend of more gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs hitting the road.

According to Kelly Blue Book, there were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year across the nation. While that may be slightly down from the 17.6 million vehicles sold in 2016, the market can be considered pretty stable. Furthermore, Americans have continued their love affair with larger vehicles, where those overwhelmed the sales of smaller passenger cars. Consequently, the two most popular segments included compact and mid-size crossover SUVs. These accounted for about 40% of the entire car sales volume in 2017. Include the pickup trucks and full-size trucks with about 15% of the yearly gross sales volume, and the trend becomes obvious.

While many argue that increasing fuel prices could impact these trends, the current data shows no such conclusion could be made. Hopefully, with more fully-electric SUVs and trucks hitting the market, the customers will recognize the possibilities of these vehicles. All in due time…

Source: Green Car Congress | Business Insider

Leave a Reply

30 Comments on "UPDATE: Musk Responds: California’s ZEV Targets Hampered By Rising Truck Sales"

newest oldest most voted
William

I won’t by another truck unless Musk makes it!

My last New Purchase was a Nummi (2003) Freemont built Toyota truck, that has just over 200k mi. on it now.

Come on Elon, a 2018 Honda Ridgeline type EV truck (unibody), would be a good start before competing head to head with the full size Big Boyz, like the Ford F-150 / Silverado / Ram / Tundra / Titan / etc…

“Maybe” is a good start, “Definitely” would be music to many ears!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
David Green

Haha! We said almost the same thing, but I looked at the cost basis…

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

Cost basis of what? There is no ev truck to compare to. But is get what you’re saying, we need to make the gassers pay for the pollution they make and that will balance things out for future ev trucks.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
pjwood1

“Cost basis” as in what saves us a ton of money, costs David Green’s “we”. I’m a consumer, so I’d love 60-80 miles of real world electric truck range, plus a simple range-extender. So much torque.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

Does Tesla make range extenders?

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
David Green

Actually, there is a 2019 EV pickup mule running around, but I am not going to tell you where… 😉

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Derek

hell no, ridgelines are some of the ugliest vehicles on the road…behind the last gen Leaf’s.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
William

The Pre-2017 (2016 and before) Honda Ridgeline is “the ugliest”, is a point that I am sure few will argue!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

Actually they are pretty useful though, and that mission would be easier to achieve with current EV tech…

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
James

The problem is that future generations are subsidizing our fossil fuel use (along with our amazing appetite for stuff). We don’t really pay the true cost of any of the products we buy, but simply pass that along to future generations who will be combating an ever-more-perilous environment. All so we can buy cheap crap that doesn’t make us any happier.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
William

During this Century, when we burn all of the remaining Fossil Fuels trapped up in the Canadian Tar Sands, future generations will definitely be combating a “perilous environment”.

Now, trying to figure out what that actual future “combating”, in the next Century will actually look like, is still ironically “up in the air”.

Man made Carbon dioxide and Methane, do actually change our current Goldilocks environment.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
David Green

The pickup is tough, trucks have so much capability and comfort, at reasonable prices, going to be hard to convert to EV. I just drove the 2019 Silverado, and Sierra Denali yesterday, and those trucks are super refined, smooth, quiet, and loaded with tech. They are priced about where a current Model 3 AWD is, and will blow the Model 3 away in comfort, features and capabilities. When you look at cost, if you took all the ICE parts out of the pickup, it would be hard to cut $5K in cost, then add back at least 150KWh battery and BEV drive units, charger, inverter, etc…. 30K, do you think customers will pay 25K more, and thats be before factoring in markup on the EV parts, to have a vehicle with less ultimate capabilities? Hmm, tough. I think the EV pickup has to start out targeting the Honda Ridgeline capabilities and go from there.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
pjwood1

Trucks have almost no new tech where it matters. The 6.2’s are still pigs, but favored because they’re so cheap to make. The tech comes from things like on board wi-fi. So what? Vanja should read up on CAFE 2022-2025 reg tightening upon light truck segment, and things like the ZEV MOU’s coverage of multiple states. Thwarting that is why many are buying into the narrative that people want this class of vehicle. People don’t want to spend money on fuel, but until months ago the WSJ was still calling gas “cheap”. A Subaru is a light truck. Anything high enough off the ground gets pollution welfare, as it is. To some extent, people want a higher cabin and to be higher up, but that doesn’t require entering the “light truck” segment. Again, it takes manufacturers, who seek the welfare of dumping more expensive LOW tech on their consumers, and getting away with lower fuel standards. Not every company aims to do this, or adds mpgs by the tenth and acts like they are doing you a favor.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
David Green
No new Tech? I can see you are not a truck user. All the trailering tech in the new models is great, and the increased fuel economy is good. Trucks are 450lbs lighter, but 20% more torsionally ridged, trucks are also much quieter inside, I think at 70 with cruise control it is quieter in the cabin then a Tesla Model S at the same speed. Seats, both front and back are terrific, much improved, and more leg and knee room in the back. People like the 6.2, because it is powerful… The Sierra Denali I drove can pull a 11k lb trailer, do serious off roading, haul 2500 lbs and 5 people with comfort, has a rocking sound system, This is real capability, Now I am not here to promote ICE pickups, but that segment is so competitive, and Tesla will struggle in the half ton crew segment. Do you know this truck weighs 1000 lbs less then a Model X 100D, and has all that added capability. How far can an X 100D tow an 11k trailer? Bjorn said a 3500 lb trailer cuts his range in half, and he normally gets 300km, so that is 150km with… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Big Solar

I havent seen a reasonable priced full size truck in years and I havent seen a small truck lately either. I think only Toyota still builds one small pickup and I’ve seen exactly zero of them on the roads lately.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Vexar

Yeah, where are the small pick-up trucks? Ford Ranger?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
William

Any full duty, full size ICE only truck, is definitely a play today – pay tomorrow type vehicle.

As long as WTI and Brent Crude sell at under $100 per barrel, any 1 ton+ ICE Truck will be difficult to beat, on cost adjusted basis here in North America.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dav8or
I say skip the pickup for now and wait for more favorable batteries. The Honda Ridgeline is a tiny niche vehicle and few take it serious. Forget the 15 percent of the market for now and focus on the 40 percent of the market. Focus on the CUVs and SUVs because the performance demands of these vehicles are so much easier to achieve with current battery tech. Figure out how to make more affordable mid sized and compact CUVs and we’ll be making better progress towards electrification. Still, in spite of all the drag racing videos, the ICE is still a tough competitor and isn’t going to go down easily. Performing on a race track is one thing and performing in the real world is another. Pickup trucks are solidly in the real world and the demands their buyers put on them is- haul and tow a load over a great distance in a reasonable time frame. Oh, and do it at a price we can afford. Basically, we need cheaper batteries, like probably half the price we have now to make the pickup make sense. I believe that’s why Elon says- “Maybe”. He knows the battery and retail price… Read more »
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
pjwood1

Elon says “maybe”, instead of ‘yes’, because he is obstinate about BEV and knows the profile you spelled out. It calls for EREV, which today’s battery costs (less of them) can do. Workhorse needs funding and talent. The tech is here, and no Ford or GM is going to cannibalize themselves to produce 60KWh long beds, with an engine (the fabled Workhorse W-15). Not for a while, at least.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

I agree, what the market needs is a good mass-market, practical PHEV pickup. A BEV pickup would have to be either seriously overpriced (to give it an oversized battery pack) or else would be just an “urban cowboy” pickup for commuters, not a practical workman’s pickup.

From Elon’s earlier comments on the subject, it appears he’s looking at the seriously overpriced market segment for pickups. I don’t find that surprising, since he said years ago that Tesla would never make a PHEV.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

I agree with you 100%, PHEV is a logical first step on pickups… We will have to slowly ween truck owners off of their high up 4×4 crew cab trucks, that will not happen overnight.

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
@Brian_Henderson

It’s not that electric trucks are a new thing; they have existed and there’s no reason they could not be built today … using latest battery technology.

Hard to believe that BEV trucks where operational 20 years ago; BUT not available today! Why not?

1998-2002 Ford Ranger Electric Truck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Ranger_EV

1997-1998 Chevy S-10 Electric Truck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chevrolet_S-10_EV

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Because those were “test market” vehicles, not mass-market vehicles intended to make a profit for the auto maker.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
SJC

The F150/Silverado sell more than 1.5 million in the U.S. every year.
Most of those don’t do farming, ranching nor construction work at all.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
William

In the N.A. Truck market, New Full Size Truck sales, to the work-hauling commercial sector, are definitely less than 50%.
Is it a 40/60% split?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
SJC

The point being if you don’t need one for work, don’t buy one.
People could drive road graders, but we won’t allow that.

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Dan F.

Include the Ram (formerly Dodge) and Tundra (Toyota) you are above 2.5 million/yr. and, per Car and Driver some time ago, “their main cargo is air”.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Roy_H

As much as this is required, Tesla has a lot on its plate now. They have the right approach, build the big work trucks first. This is the highest end of the market where the expense can be justified and is also required to get “truck cred”. Tesla will not be regarded as a reasonable alternative to the F150 without the halo effect of the Semi. Model Y can’t come soon enough.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dima

Maybe Musk reads this website? He responded to the Twitter message.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Andrew

The Toyota RAV4 is a small SUV. I think you mean the Toyota Tundra

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago