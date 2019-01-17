California’s EV Sales Surge Pushed By Tesla Model 3

  1. Home
25 M BY MARK KANE

California enjoys a significant increase in plug-in car sales

According to the Veloz nonprofit organization, the plug-in electric car sales in California is experiencing accelerated growth, at a rate much higher than in previous years.

In 2018, sales increased to about 177,781 (up 84% year-over-year), which is roughly 49% of the total for the U.S.

December brings a new all-time record of 24,686 (up 100%), so the cumulative sales are now estimated at 537,208 compared to over 1.1 million nationwide.

We assume that the major driving force for the surge is volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 – both in California and the rest of the country.

Veloz’s monthly “Sales Dashboard” tracking news summary:

  • Comparing start and end of year electric car sales for 2018, January sales were 5,991 and December sales were 24,686, a 312 percent increase. According to market analysts this number is expected to grow significantly in 2019.
  • In contrast, there was only a 122 percent increase from January (5,543) to December (12,323) in 2017.
  • 2018 saw year-over-year increases in sales for all twelve months in 2018 compared to 2017.
  • Total electric car sales increased 84 percent from 2017 (96,847) to 2018 (177,781).
  • There were 100 percent higher electric car sales in California in December 2018 compared to December 2017.
  • A notable win for the year includes California selling its 500,000th electric car in November (total sales hit 512,717 at the end of month).

Source: Veloz

